AMSTERDAM – 28 October 2020 – ZIVVER, a challenger business in secure communications, today announced that it has raised $17 million in new funding, bringing its total funding to date to over $30 million. This early-stage funding round was led by international tech investor DN Capital, with participation from new investor SmartFin.



Following a period of rapid domestic growth, the new investment will be used to accelerate Zivver’s international expansion into the UK and other markets, and to expand the Zivver platform.



“The onset of the global pandemic has hastened organisations’ need for a secure communication platform to support remote workers. This investment will accelerate the realisation of our vision to help organisations, especially in regulated industries such as government, legal and healthcare, to achieve safe digital communications,” said Rick Goud, CIO and co-founder of Zivver. “With 40% of Dutch hospitals and local government and the entire Dutch Judicial System as customers, Zivver’s technology is proven to safeguard people’s personal data, which is essential as data protection regulations continue to evolve,” Goud continued.



This investment will also enable the expansion of Zivver’s platform from email data protection and secure file transfer to adjacent use cases like digital signatures, secure forms and secure video. Offering the comfort of safe communication in a single solution, Zivver sits on top of Microsoft Office (Exchange/O365) and Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite), and fills the data protection gaps of other email systems organisations may have in place, such as Mimecast or Proofpoint.



Thomas Rubens, Partner at DN Capital, said, “Gartner’s latest Market Guide for Email Security indicates significant growth potential for secure communication related solutions, stating that organisations increasingly recognise the need to supplement their current email solutions to enhance email data protection. Zivver continues to be recognised by the industry as a technology leader in this field and we are excited to further support them with their international expansion.”



“Data leakages due to unsafe communication are a key challenge for organisations. Zivver’s solution addresses this issue in a unique way by considering people’s actual behaviour,” said Jurgen Ingels, Founding Partner, SmartFin.



The funding round was supported by Zivver’s other existing investors; henQ, a leading venture capital provider for European B2B software startups, and Dawn Capital, Europe’s largest early-stage B2B software investor, and was supplemented by an innovation credit from ABN AMRO Bank.



Raising $17 million in funding is the latest in a flurry of recent Zivver accomplishments. These include being identified as a Representative Vendor for Email Data Protection Specialists in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Email Security; being awarded a place on the UK government’s G-Cloud 12 Framework, for its Cloud Software services; and the award of a contract on the NHSX Clinical Communication Tools Procurement Framework, in partnership with Barrier Networks.



About Zivver

Zivver is a European technology scale-up focused on helping organisations safeguard their sensitive data, while ensuring compliance and preventing data leaks. It is the only vendor to protect digital information in all three stages of email and file transfer transmission – before, during and after sending. Zivver optimises safe communication and productivity by adding a security and privacy layer on top of organisations’ existing email systems, such as Outlook (Desktop and Microsoft 365) and Gmail. Founded in 2015 by CIO Rick Goud, Zivver has grown to over 100 employees and 3,500 organisations as customers, including 40% of Dutch hospitals and local government and the entire Dutch Judicial System. To date, Zivver has raised over $30 million in funding via DN Capital, henQ capital, Dawn Capital and SmartFin, supplemented by an innovation credit from ABN AMRO Bank.



For more information visit https://www.zivver.com and follow them on Twitter (@ZIVVER_EN) and LinkedIn.



