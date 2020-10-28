Calabrio ONE is designed for the modern contact centre, and part of that is having the agility to meet the moment—whatever that moment may be

Minneapolis — October 27, 2020 — Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, unveils the new Calabrio ONE workforce engagement management (WEM) suite at its first-ever virtual Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) conference, October 27-28, 2020.

The new Calabrio ONE is a cloud-based WEM platform designed to meet the performance, agility and engagement demands of the modern contact centre in the new era of work and customer experience.

The pandemic has shifted the world of work and elevated the importance of agility in the contact centre via employee empowerment tools, intelligent workflows and automation, and visibility into agent-customer interactions through data-driven insights. With last year’s acquisition of Teleopti, Calabrio pledged to bring the two leading workforce management (WFM) offerings together under one unified WFM product. Calabrio delivers on this promise with the new Calabrio WFM—with the best of both products at its core—resulting in a fully integrated WEM suite poised to help customers accelerate change.



“Calabrio ONE is designed for the modern contact centre, and part of that is having the agility to meet the moment—whatever that moment may be,” said Matt Matsui, Calabrio’s chief product officer. “Right now, it’s working from home and the impact of the pandemic. Tomorrow, it will be something else, and work from home will turn into work from anywhere; our agents will become free agents. But whatever the next challenge is, Calabrio’s goal is to provide a flexible platform that can quickly adapt to change. We’re proud that the new Calabrio ONE will help customers tackle their unique needs of the day and set them up for the future.”



As an agent-centric platform, Calabrio ONE empowers at-home or office-based agents with comprehensive self-service capabilities, including the ability to self-schedule, trade shifts, book time off and find overtime–all via a mobile app. In addition, intelligent automation in a new virtual assistant continuously seeks and offers up schedule opportunities for agents.

The new product also unlocks insights for planning, performance and wider workforce engagement. Arming users with predictive analytics and powerful reporting lets them understand the “why” behind the “what” of operations to facilitate improvements to the agent and customer experience. Connecting WFM to quality management and analytics within the suite helps further analyse flagged operational issues, identify root causes and drive meaningful changes to the enterprise.



“2020 has, of course, spawned many changes. One noticeable shift is that customers value different things and make different decisions accordingly,” said Jay Baer, customer experience and marketing expert.



“It's more vital than ever that businesses are flexible and agile in every aspect of customer service—gleaning insights from remote agent-customer interactions to understand how buyer preferences and behaviours have changed and what the organisation can do about it.”



About Calabrio Customer Connect: October 27-28, 2020

Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) is Calabrio’s annual user conference where hundreds of customer engagement, analytics, workforce and quality professionals learn about the state of their industries, attend breakout sessions and roundtable discussions delivered by expert practitioners, to share best practices and lessons with peers. In 2020, C3 will be fully virtual and feature 55+ breakout sessions led by industry experts and contact centre leaders discussing the latest technologies to deliver high-quality employee and customer experiences.



About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organisations to enrich human interactions. The scalability of our cloud platform allows for quick deployment of remote work models—and it gives our customers precise control over both operating costs and customer satisfaction levels. Our AI-driven analytics tools make it easy for contact centres to uncover customer sentiment and share compelling insights with other parts of the organisation. Customers choose Calabrio because we understand their needs and provide a best-in-class experience, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at calabrio.com and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.



Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.



