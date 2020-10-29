Clean tech specialist, Vestemi, has today announced the appointment of Erin Ericson as CEO to drive the continued growth of its award-winning flagship product, Radbot, a smart heating control that detects and predicts occupancy to automatically heat each room when you need it and lower the temperature when you don’t.



Formerly Chief Product Officer at Vestemi, Ericson has been instrumental in shaping the company’s commercial offering for the past two years. In that time, she has established key sales channels, grown strategic partnerships and opened discussions with major trade merchants. Prior to Vestemi, Ericson led proposition development at Hive, the UK’s leader in smart heating, and Samsung.



Erin Ericson, CEO, says: “With Radbot, a proven product designed to save energy, I passionately believe we can make a significant reduction in CO2 emissions from space heating by penetrating the large, established TRV market. We are pleased to announce that our plans are coming to fruition as evidenced by the relationships we’ve built with key distribution partners in the domestic heating market who can immediately see how Radbot fills a market gap”.



Dan Look, Chairman, Vestemi says: ‘Appointing Erin as CEO was a natural next step for the company. She has been pivotal in driving commercial traction, securing investment and positioning Radbot as a key player in the smart heating and TRV market. We’re delighted to have Erin leading the way with our rollout out of next generation heating controls.”



Ericson replaces former CEO, Stephane Blanc, who, having successfully led the business to its growth phase, leaves Vestemi to take on a leadership position at a global online retailer.

