This year, more than ever, the contact centre is the heart and soul of the customer experience

Minneapolis, MN — October 28, 2020 — Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, announced the winners of its analytics competition and ONE Awards during its annual customer conference, Calabrio Customer Connect (C3). This year, C3 was held as a virtual event.



Calabrio announced the winners of its analytics competition, which celebrates companies using Calabrio Analytics to turn contact centre data into compelling insights and drive more human interactions between contact centre agents and customers. Analytics competition winners were selected from a field of customer applicants and will share $100,000 in prize money for their accomplishments to use in their contact centres.



The ONE Awards recognize high-achieving companies using Calabrio ONE to drive the future of customer and workforce engagement management. In recognition of this year’s ONE Award winners, Calabrio donated a total of $10,000 to a group of charities chosen by the winners.



“This spring, our customers’ worlds changed. They moved their employees home, faced unexpected peaks and dips in call volumes, felt more emotionally charged customer interactions, and tackled scheduling with unpredictable agent availability,” said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. “I couldn’t be more impressed with how our customers powered through it all by harnessing the cloud and leveraging insights to enable their remote workforces. This year, more than ever, the contact centre is the heart and soul of the customer experience and during C3, we’re pleased to recognize the tireless efforts of our customers.”



ANALYTICS COMPETITION WINNERS



Idaho Central Credit Union

Despite an already-impressive contact centre Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 65%-75%, Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) knew it could provide even better service to its members. After realizing the weekly, Excel-based “scorecard” email agents received wasn’t motivating them in the intended direction, ICCU developed a new, online dashboard that leverages Calabrio ONE’s predictive analytics to track—and make easily available to all contact centre agents and supervisors—real-time quality scores, predictive NPS and overall sentiment. This new, easy access to real-time insights empowered agents to self-assess their customer interactions at any time, then autonomously adjust their quality and service accordingly. Despite higher-than-average call volumes spurred by COVID-19, the ICCU member contact centre increased its NPS by 19% when comparing the same months in 2019.



Bluegrass Cellular

After attending an illuminating “Art of a Meaningful Apology” session, Bluegrass Cellular contact centre leaders suspected they could improve the quality of their agents’ apologies to customers. To understand the perceived strength and sincerity of agent apologies, leaders ran “sorry” phrases through Calabrio Speech Analytics. They found that representatives repeatedly used “I’m sorry” as a way to pause a conversation, rather than sincerely apologize. To correct the situation, leaders built a custom training program featuring tangible examples of proper/meaningful apologies. With a sophisticated pairing of “Meaningful Apology” skills with Calabrio Speech Analytics, Bluegrass Cellular immediately shrank the number of insincere agent apologies by 40% and decreased the number of formal customer complaints by 43%.





THE ONE AWARDS WINNERS



The Optimizer – CentraCare

CentraCare recently faced the challenge of onboarding new health care agents in a remote setting. They used Calabrio Quality Management to train new agents virtually using the shadowing options within the tool. Now that they have 30 additional people taking calls, the contact centre can answer nearly 1,800 more calls per day.



The Trailblazer – Credit Union of Colorado

The Credit Union of Colorado values continuous improvement and for 2020 focused on quality and conformance. To achieve their goals, call centre leaders implemented customised dashboards with Calabrio Analytics. The dashboards provided agents with a snapshot of individual and team performance. As a result of dashboard usage, conformance improved more than 10%.



The Leader – GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness wanted to meet employees where they were during the pandemic. Using Calabrio WFM, significant schedule adjustments were made to accommodate staff, including PTO, VTO and sabbaticals. As a result, they had re-engaged employees who then delivered fantastic customer service and the overall Net Performer Score improved by 6% year-over-year.



The Engager – Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist is a modern health organization whose call centre agents were sitting idle. Leaders found a way to adjust agent schedules using the forecasting tool in Calabrio WFM. As a result, utilization improved by 10 points.



The Converter – Journeys

Journeys was managing a contact centre of more than 200 agents using only Excel and a little bit of luck. When contact centre leaders learned they could automate scheduling with Calabrio WFM, and forecast efficiently and effectively, the result was a payroll savings of more than $1M.



The Globetrotter – Schroders

As part of Schroders’ global strategy to optimise staffing levels against call volumes, Calabrio WFM was implemented to help meet customers’ ever-changing needs during the pandemic. Even with a young service desk, the team overachieves across many KPIs, including a 96% customer satisfaction rate and an abandonment rate of just 1.59%.



The Champion – Josie Trimnal at Grand Canyon Education

As Calabrio administrator for Grand Canyon Education, Josie streamlined the evaluation process using Calabrio Contact Goal. Her small team of 15 evaluates approximately 6,000 calls per month. She is the first to raise her hand to speak on a Calabrio customer panel or host a webinar, and she actively seeks other customers with whom she can share her contact centre wisdom. Josie is a top contributor to the online community, Calabrio Champions Network, leading discussions and engaging with customers around the globe.



