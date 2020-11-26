You’ll never regret filling your home with artworks that inspires and uplift you everyday

Sonya Rothwell, artist and alchemist-in-chief of GalleryBeautiful, takes an inclusive approach to contemporary art by launching collections of affordable museum quality fine art prints.

GalleryBeautiful.om



“There's a huge gap in the market for high quality affordable art prints” says Sonya Rothwell; “Most décor companies sell mass produced ‘art’ in the form of low quality posters, without artists signatures, stamps and certificates, that are poorly printed.”



Traditionally fine art prints are created in low quantities as editions, and sold at high prices which is not accessible to most people. Gallery Beautiful is bridging this gap in the art market. Believing art could be more inclusive, they decided to price their art prints in the same way shops price any product, with only a small mark up after the cost of production, but without compromising on quality. A smaller profit margin for them means a huge increase in quality and affordability for their customers.



Creating an eclectic gallery wall style hang in one’s home can be cost prohibitive as many artworks are required and the price, including framing, can really add up. Gallery Beautiful’s affordable art prints are digitally printed with the latest cutting-edge technology on a wide range of museum quality archival Hahnemühle giclée arts papers, or Fuji, Kodak and Ilford professional photographic papers to suit each artwork, from as little as £55.



“Only buy art you really love. You’ll never regret filling your home with artworks that inspires and uplift you everyday” says Sonya who is also a fine artist. Sonya’s eye for art, colour, composition and extensive knowledge of print is built upon many years as a designer, art director and fine artist following her formal arts training at renowned art school Central St Martins University, London.



Sonya’s a prolific creator of highly collectable contemporary art and bespoke interior décor home furnishings inspired by her paintings, blurring the boundaries of art and design. Her work’s infused with spirit – a source of inspiration – exploring energy and human connection. Sonya paints empyrean consciousness expressing itself (or huge scale abstracts of the cosmos). And draws figuratively from her own life, the people and things around her, striping her subjects bare leaving behind only their essence.



Emmy Nominated Film Maker Hugh Ballantyne, an avid collector says; “I’ve been collecting Sonya Rothwell’s art for years and absolutely love her work. Its beauty and sensitivity is a great strength, but it’s how Sonya captures the emotion of a moment or world and translates that to paper that really excites me.”



Gallery Beautiful is around to launch new Sonya Rothwell museum quality prints at very affordable prices. Eclectic collections of Sonya’s sensual drawings and paintings (both figurative and abstract), sketchbook pages, captivating photographs of her travels, her observations and the people she meets along the way. Differing in styles, mediums and scale, Sonya’s prints hang beautifully together, and are available from gallerybeautiful.om



If you find choosing artworks mind boggling in a world awash with amazing art Gallery Beautiful offers an Art Curation Service that carefully selects pieces to compliment your colour scheme, style, space and budget. Sourced globally from newly emerging to internationally recognised artists, from £195 per room at GalleryBeautiful.om



– ENDS –





For press enquiries please contact:

alchemy@gallerybeautiful.com

+44 (0)1225 635 443





THE ARTIST

Sonya Rothwell creates from the heart seeing Art as a spiritual alchemy – the divine dance of bringing inspiration into being. Her oil paintings of empyrean consciousness expressing itself (from which her décor designs are derived) are created by what she calls 'cosmosis' – subtly absorbed minglings with universal forces. "We are all made of stars, interwoven and infinite.”



THE CURATOR

Sonya Rothwell’s eye for art, style, colour, composition and extensive knowledge of print is built upon many years as a designer, art director and fine artist following her formal arts training at renowned Central St Martins, London.



THE ALCHEMIST

Sonya Rothwell is Alchemist-in-Chief of Gallery Beautiful – an eco-ethical art + design house renowned for its award-winning art, luxury décor and home furnishings. Available from the gallery (by appointment only) which is situated within her beautiful grade II listed National Trust home surrounded by an enchanting National Trust garden in Wiltshire. And online at

GalleryBeautiful.om



INSPIRATION

Being a nomadic free-spirit ever in search of colour & culture Sonya loves adventure. Her urge to leave no stone unturned regularly steers her off the beaten track allowing for sacred time out to also journey within – the source of her inspiration and essence of her work. Wanderlust abound, she climbed the Himalaya to Heaven (known as Swargarohini in Sanskrit; Swarga meaning 'Heaven' and Arohini meaning 'ascent’) to reach for the stars from the highest place on Earth, as she made her own journey to Swarga.



INTEGRITY

Sonya Rothwell art + luxury interior accessories are eco-ethical, sustainable and made to order encouraging people to #BuyLess. Their sales support Sonya's umbrella charity Temple Beautiful – a centre of spirit; the arts, meditation, wellbeing + higher consciousness – helping deprived children live better lives. Formed from her desire to, as Gandhi said, ‘be the change’ she wishes to see in the world and empower many of the beautiful children she meets on her travels.

TempleBeautiful.om



JOIN

Tribe Beautiful – a global community of magic makers; conscious co-creators restoring our beautiful world. As the Dalai Lama says; “The planet doesn’t need more successful people, it desperately needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds.”

