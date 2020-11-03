November 2020 – Yell is delighted to announce the launch of a new collaboration with Amazon which will enhance the opportunity for millions of the UK’s small and medium business enterprises (SMEs) to be found by end consumers, using Alexa-enabled devices.



In today’s challenging environment, it’s important that end consumers can search for and find business details about SMEs in various channels, including Alexa. Simply say “Alexa, I need a local plumber’’ or ‘’Alexa, can you recommend a local hairdresser in Manchester?”



From October, over 2.5m of Yell customers in the UK are discoverable via Alexa. The rich content includes consumer reviews, opening hours, images, and other business information.



This agreement adds to similar arrangements that Yell has in place with Apple and Bing as Yell looks to build out the value it provides to all businesses listed on Yell.com; the UK's No.1 online business directory1.



Claire Miles, CEO of Yell said: “We’re always looking at how we can broaden the channels from which our customers can be found. With many of us spending more time in our homes, it’s key to enable end consumers to search for and find the local businesses or services they need, through their preferred choices of digital channel. We know that ownership of voice-activated smart speakers in Great Britain has grown by 35% since 20192 and over two-thirds of owners interact with their voice assistants on a daily basis3.



“This arrangement with Amazon, and their fantastic cloud-based voice service Alexa, now makes it even easier for end consumers to ask for local business information straightaway.”



- Ends -



About Yell

Yell is No.1 for managed digital marketing services for all types of local businesses in the UK*. Its goal is simple - to connect consumers and businesses online. Yell.com features a range of tools to help consumers in their search for trusted local suppliers including messaging, ratings and reviews, mobile apps and more. Yell is one of the largest Google Partners in the UK, a Facebook Marketing Partner, and a Microsoft Advertising Elite Channel Partner, as well as working with Apple and Amazon. Yell provides a full range of managed digital marketing services for businesses including Pay Per Click, Display & Social Media ad campaigns, websites, videos, a reputation management service, and directory listings. Over 100,000 businesses currently advertise with Yell, and Yell.com is used by millions of consumers every month.



