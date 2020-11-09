John Bell & Croyden – the renowned pharmacy emporium in London’s Harley Street Medical Area – has announced the launch of a new same day and next day coronavirus testing service in partnership with The Regenerative Clinic.



The testing service, designed to rapidly process swab tests to give customers either same day or next-day results, will be rolled out in John Bell & Croyden’s store on Wigmore Street from Monday (9th November 2020) and will also be made available at their LloydsPharmacy concession within Selfridges’ iconic store on Oxford Street.



The service is being launched to help ease the pressure on the nation’s health services. It will also deliver an improvement on home test kits, with customers able to access rapid results and all tests being performed and evaluated by a healthcare professional.



Alexander Johnston, General Manager at John Bell & Croyden, explains: “John Bell & Croyden is pleased to be working with the Regenerative Clinic to offer customers our new in-store testing service in our bid to contribute to nationwide efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We hope that by offering this to our local community, we can provide additional support to our health workers and expand testing capacity at a critical time of need, and hopefully provide reassurance to people as we head into winter.”



The high-speed test is being supplied in partnership with The Regenerative Clinic – Europe’s largest centre for regenerative medicine – who recently announced the launch of a new Covid-19 testing facility in London’s Harley Street Medical Area, with capacity to process up to 1,500 tests per day. The new facility guarantees the return of test results same day or within 24 hours.



The Regenerative Clinic said the speed of return within a Central London location will appeal to groups such as individuals, corporates and those who urgently need test results returned for travel and business.



Simon Checkley, CEO, The Regenerative Clinic, says: “We recently set up our own private lab to help circumnavigate the backlog that we are seeing across London, and are delighted to partner with John Bell & Croyden to offer customers in the area the fastest turnaround times available when it comes to testing. Predominantly, we wanted to increase the ease of COVID-19 testing for our own existing patients at The Regenerative Clinic. Having experienced some delays in test returns from sending out samples to already very busy laboratories, we decided to take the step of investing in our own facility. This not only eases the burden on approved laboratories which are used for NHS testing, but also gives broader access to first rate on-site analysis right in the very heart of Central London.”



John Bell & Croyden’s private COVID-19 testing service is aimed at those who are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. The test will cost £199 for next day results and £229 for same day testing (taken before 12 noon). The service is available in store Monday to Friday. Customers will be able to book online at johnbellcroyden.co.uk





For more information visit: https://johnbellcroyden.co.uk



Email: PRJBC@johnbellcroyden.co.uk

TEL: +44 7718 963 395