Online flower delivery company Flying Flowers has today announced it is making one of its most colourful bouquets available for just £1, in a limited-time move to encourage Brits to send a smile to loved ones in need of a lift.



As increased lockdown restrictions encourage us to spend more time indoors, Flying Flowers has announced a limited number of ‘Cheerful Smile’ bouquets - usually priced at £24.99 - will be available from 9 November for just £1.



The brand hopes the bouquets will prove to be an affordable way for customers to put a smile on loved ones’ faces in these difficult times.



A feel-good combination of white roses, sunflowers, yellow santini chrysanthemums, yellow solidago and eucalyptus cinerea - the ‘Cheerful Smile’ bouquet offers a floral pick-me-up, bound to pollinate a little happiness in uncertain times.



Colour psychology expert Karen Haller, author of The Little Book of Colour, describes yellow flowers as a “cheery hello”.



Karen, an expert in the science of colour and behaviour, said: “Yellow is the colour of happiness. It’s the colour of optimism, it’s the colour of sunshine, it’s the colour that can help uplift us.



“During lockdown I have often bought yellow flowers and when I walked into the kitchen it would be like the colour gave me a cheery hello - yellow is the perfect colour for people who need a friendly pick-me-up.”



The £1 bouquets will be on sale for five days during Flying Flowers’ ‘Send a Smile Week’ - with limited numbers available each day from Monday 9 to Friday 13 November. Daily drops will go live at 10am on the website. The brand is even covering the cost of delivery, so there really is no excuse not to treat someone to a floral boost.



Karen believes that while this year has brought unprecedented challenges for many people, nature can provide a welcome sanctuary - encouraging people to stop and take in their surroundings.



“Nature doesn’t know that we’re in lockdown” she said. “Its colours and scents can bring so much joy at the moment - and it will always be there for us.



“I think if anything this period has taught us to slow down and look at what’s around us. It’s so important to go out into nature. Even if it means going out into the street and looking at the flowers in your neighbours’ front gardens.”



Karen’s calls for people to explore nature have been echoed by TV doctor and author, Dr Amir Khan, who says bringing flowers and plants indoors can provide a range of health benefits.



Dr Amir said: “There are lots of benefits of bringing nature indoors and having flowers and plants in the home has been proven to be beneficial for mental health - which we all need now.



“There was a study done in America comparing hospital inpatients who had a view outdoors to trees or greenery, to those with similar illnesses but didn’t have the same view. The patients with the view outdoors were actually discharged a day earlier on average compared to their counterparts.



“Finding little ways to lift our mood is so important at the moment as many of us contend with feeling down or worried.”



Dr Amir has a top tip for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the great outdoors.



He said: “People who get out in nature the least often have the most to gain from even a small amount of exposure. Even a short walk or sit in a garden is better than nothing at all.



“Don’t be scared of it, don’t be intimidated by it. You don’t have to be a country bumpkin to immerse yourself in nature. You can start at any time in your life.”



Flying Flowers’ Senior Brand Manager Erica Nicholson said: “Flowers have long been known for their ability to put a smile on people’s faces and Send a Smile Week is our way of helping spread a little happiness. We recognise many people are having a tough time at the moment and checking in with your friends and family has never been more important. A little burst of colour and nature is just what the doctor ordered, and we’re happy to prescribe it with our £1 Cheerful Smile bouquet.”



Flying Flowers’ ‘Send A Smile Week’ runs Monday 9 to Friday 13 November. For more details and to order your £1 bouquet go to www.flyingflowers.co.uk/sendasmile/.



THE POWER OF COLOUR… WHAT MEANINGS LIE BEHIND NATURE’S MANY COLOURS?



Karen Haller gives her insights into the psychology behind each colour and what we are feeling and communicating without having to say a word.



Soft pink

The colour of compassion, care and familial love. Soft pinks are like a hug - the perfect colour to send to a special family member to show how much you care.



Orange

The colour of fun and playful mischief, orange flowers are perfect for that fun friend who is always ready for a good time.



Red

The colour of passion and desire - and the colour to say ‘I love you’. It’s no wonder red roses are known for their romantic connotations.



Green

No bouquet is complete without pretty green foliage. Soft greens offer a sense of peace and reassurance.



Yellow

The colour of happiness and optimism… a cheery hello to a friend who needs a pick-me-up.



Purple

The colour of introspection. A colour that encourages you to sit quietly and reflect.



Blue

Soft blues help soothe and calm the mind.



Magenta

Often referred to as the ‘grown-up’ pink, magenta is the colour that represents independence.



The £1 bouquets will be on sale for five days during Flying Flowers’ ‘Send a Smile Week’ - with 2,000 bouquets available from Monday 9 to Friday 13 November. Daily drops will go live at 10am on the website www.flyingflowers.co.uk/sendasmile/. Delivery is free.