Chesterbrook, Pa. – November 9, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced the winners of its annual Partner Summit and Partner Spotlight Awards, which were unveiled during the virtual Boomi Partner Summit. These awards recognize partners who, especially during challenging times, provide outstanding integrated experiences and accelerate outcomes to their customers.



“It’s truly an honor to recognize our loyal global partners and the incredible work they are doing on behalf of our mutual customers. Our partner ecosystem helps customers optimize every critical business process to unlock the power of integrated experiences and realize new solutions that address today’s ever-changing business needs,” said David Tavolaro, Vice President of Global Business Development at Boomi. “Our partners are Boomi’s force multiplier. With their help, we are significantly increasing our global footprint and providing innovative customer experiences.”



Submissions were evaluated based on the judging criteria, including how partners were able to utilize the breadth of the AtomSphere™ platform to enable Integrated Experiences, creativity and innovation, scope and complexity, and environmental or social impact. Winners were selected by a team of Boomi executives.



Winners were separated into two divisions - Partner Summit Awards and Partner Spotlight Awards. Select winners are publicly announced today.



Boomi Partner Summit winners were honored in categories including:



Worldwide Partner of the Year: Deloitte

ISV Global Partner of the Year: IFS

North America Partner of the Year: Slalom

North America Growth Partner of the Year: Myers-Holum

North America Practice Excellence: Tata Consultancy Services

EMEA Partner of the Year: VISEO

EMEA Growth & Emerging Partner of the Year: Apps Associates

EMEA Practice Excellence: INVIXO Consulting Group

APJ Partner of the Year: ANATAS

APJ Growth & Emerging Market Partner of the Year: OSI Digital, Inc



Boomi Partner Spotlight winners include:



Ernst & Young LLP (EY US)

HCL

Jade Global

Infoverity

Capgemini

IFS

Cegeka



To learn more about Boomi’s partner program, please visit https://boomi.com/partners/



About Boomi



