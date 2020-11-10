LONDON and AMSTERDAM – 10 November 2020 – Zivver, a challenger business in secure communications, announced today that it has launched a Trade Up scheme for UK channel partners, enabling end-user organisations to easily switch and upgrade their communication security solution to Zivver, and the company will buy out the incumbent’s licence.



“We’re delighted to provide our valued channel partners with this trade up offer, developed in response to feedback that some end-user organisations are unhappy with their existing communication security tool, due to it being difficult to use,” said Steve Lloyd, UKI Regional Director at Zivver. “From the outset, Zivver has built its secure communication platform to be user-friendly, seamlessly integrating with popular email clients such as Outlook and Gmail. This allows an organisation’s employees to start using Zivver after just a 15-minute demo, enabling them to securely send information via email or file transfer without changing their usual way of working.”



Noemi Lamanna, Sales Director at HANDD, said, “Ongoing concerns over emails and securing this traffic is often at the top of the agenda for customers and new clients alike. Without the right communications security tool in place, data security is at risk every second of every day. Zivver’s perfect mix of simple to use technology with ever needed email security features provides yet another step on a customer’s complex data security strategy.”



Zivver is helping to transform how public and private sector organisations communicate, in a safe and compliant way. By applying strong encryption and user authentication, alongside smart technology designed to prevent human error mistakes, Zivver empowers an organisation’s employees to safeguard data from unauthorised access. This blend yields safer decision-making when workers send sensitive information, while also ensuring compliance with evolving data protection regulations such as the DPA and GDPR.



Today’s Trade Up scheme launch is the latest in a flurry of recent UK Zivver developments, including a new channel partnership with independent data protection specialist HANDD; the award of a contract on the NHSX Clinical Communication Tools Procurement Framework, in partnership with Barrier Networks; and being awarded a place on the government’s G-Cloud 12 Framework.



To find out more about Zivver’s Trade Up programme email ukchannel@zivver.com.



