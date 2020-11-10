LONDON (10 November): National Geographic Traveller Food is celebrating cheese, in all its many wondrous forms. The magazine’s latest cover story is a tribute to some of the world’s most beguiling varieties, from the traditional-style Appleby’s Cheshire and the lauded British brie, Baron Bigod, to Continental classics such as gouda, gruyères, pavé d’auge and parmesan.



In the Winter edition of this special issue series, out now, meet the makers, retailers, farmers and enthusiasts who make the UK cheese scene so special; see which European varieties combine to make the perfect cheeseboard; learn how to make paneer from scratch; and read about the cheese-loving destinations that should be on every turophile’s bucket list.



Glen Mutel, editor of National Geographic Traveller Food, said: “Cheese has been a big story in 2020. On the one hand, the amount we bought in supermarkets positively soared during lockdown. On the other, many of the UK’s artisan producers have struggled, and the industry has really had to rally around to keep these precious businesses afloat.



“So, whichever way you look at it, cheese is a hot topic. And with Christmas just around the corner, we felt the time was right to celebrate this most wonderfully peculiar food, and the passion it seems to always inspire.”



Also in this issue, get to know the Indian city of Bengaluru, home one of the world’s most vibrant veggie and vegan scenes, enjoy a foraged feast, Māori-style, in New Zealand, and take a trip to Peru to experience the picanterías — historic diners — of second city, Arequipa. All this, plus the culinary highlights of Taipei, Santa Barbara and Athens.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruction: Steak and kidney pie — the secrets of a classic British dish.

• Recipe Journal: Four chocolate desserts from around the world.

• My Life in Food: Comedian Romesh Ranganathan on Ethiopian cuisine and his mum’s secret spices.

• Five ways with: Niklas Ekstedt on how best to use kohlrabi.

• Try it Now: Is this the year to go veggie for Christmas dinner?

• Make Perfect: Tips for making great fried chicken.

• The Pioneer: Chef Evgeny Vikentev on modernising Russian cuisine.



Fast facts



On sale date: 5 November 2020

Price: £4.80

Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel

Notes



National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 132 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the non-profit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.



