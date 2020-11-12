Belazu’s Virtual Charity Banquet is Back



Cook along with some of the UK’s best chefs to raise money for the industry’s charity, Hospitality Action

Event to be held on 4th December from 6pm



Following the resounding success of Belazu’s inaugural Virtual Banquet in May where guests raised £60,000 for Chefs in Schools, the ingredient company has announced a second online Cookalong in aid of Hospitality Action and the Belazu Foundation. Top chefs joining the line-up include Michelin-starred Ollie Dabbous; TV chef and chef proprietor at Quo Vadis restaurant, Jeremy Lee; Ottolenghi’s co-author Ixta Belfrage and; pastry chef and food writer, Ravneet Gill. During November, millions of hospitality employees are not able to work, and many thousands have lost their jobs. Hospitality Action provides emergency grants to keep food on the table, to assist vulnerable hospitality workers and for those struggling with mental health during the crisis.



George Bennell, co-founder of Belazu Ingredient Company and Belazu Foundation, says:



“We’re lucky enough to have been supplying Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredients to longstanding customers and chef friends within the industry for the last 30 years. Now however, the sector is in dire straits; the Christmas period is usually one of the busiest times for our industry and with growing uncertainty we must rally to do everything we can to support those who have been and continue to be, so professionally devastated during this crisis.”



Belazu’s virtual, festive Cookalong invites families and friends to create a vegetarian banquet from their own kitchens. The team has created a feast flexible for any guest to take part in, whether they would prefer to cook all of the dishes under the guidance of each chef during the event or, maybe, cook a couple of recipes and save the rest to enjoy during the weekend using the Banquet Recipe Booklet. Tickets are now available to buy from Belazu.com/Belazu-virtual-banquet and include all the ingredients needed for a cocktail and a multi-course dinner, for £90.



The evening will be hosted by Code Hospitality editor and food editor of the Sunday Times, Lisa Markwell and fuelled by a festive low alcohol Spritz by cocktail mixologist and founder of La Maison Wellness, Camille Vidal. Ollie Dabbous will kick off the cooking and the multi-course dinner will also include recipes from Middle Eastern chef and restaurateur, Eyal Jagermann; TV chef and chef proprietor at Quo Vadis restaurant, Jeremy Lee; Ottolenghi’s development chef and co-author of FLAVOUR, Ixta Belfrage; Pizza Pilgrims co-founder James Elliot and pastry chef, food writer and author of The Pastry Chef’s Guide, Ravneet Gill as well as a guest appearance from Belazu’s resident innovation chef, Henry Russell.



Mark Lewis, Chief Executive, Hospitality Action says:



“COVID-19 has triggered an existential threat to the future of the hospitality industry and, this winter, employees are facing poverty and even homelessness. During the last seven months we have been able to support thousands of hospitality families when they have had nowhere else to turn. With funds raised via Belazu's Virtual Banquet this December, we will be able to provide ongoing grants and expert advice to the hospitality world in the run up to Christmas."





For more information please contact: Alice Jarrett-Kerr on 07545903703 or Alice.jk@belazu.com





Cocktail

Camille Vidal : Bacchus Spritz



Appetiser

Gordal olives

Truffle & pecorino nut mix



Starter

Henry Russell: Beetroot and orange winter salad



Ollie Dabbous : Folded eggs with baked pumpkin, chestnuts & harissa butter



Mains

Eyal Jagermann : Cauliflower jaffa style



Jeremy Lee : Black rice salad with braised celeriac, fennel & endive



Ixta Belfrage : Harissa grilled oyster mushroom skewers with crushed chickpeas and salsa verde



James Elliot : Pizza Pilgrims with Aubergine pesto



Dessert

Ravneet Gill : Date and ricotta self-saucing pudding





Notes to editor



- Tickets:



o Priced at £90 for 2 people, including food for a generous multi-course dinner (appetiser, starter (2 courses), mains (4-courses), dessert and a cocktail)



o Ticket purchases and further donations can be made online at: Belazu.com/Belazu-virtual-banquet/ (diners will need to state their home address in order to accept deliveries)



o Boxes are made for a minimum order of 2 people, although those isolating alone are welcome to purchase tickets as the dishes can be shared with a neighbour in need or, enjoyed the next day (recipe booklet included)

o Proceeds: all benefits will go to Hospitality Action and the Belazu Foundation



o Donations: Those who are unable to buy tickets and who would still like to contribute to the cause can donate via the website



- Food: Everything will be suitable for vegetarians, allergens will be included in the recipe booklet



- Delivery: Boxes will be delivered courtesy of Wellocks, part of the William Jackson Food Group

- Participating chefs include: Camille Vidal (La Maison Wellness); Ollie Dabbous (Hide); Henry Russell (Belazu); Eyal Jagermann (Anan); Jeremy Lee (Quo Vadis); Ixta Belfrage (Ottolenghi’s development chef); James Elliot (Pizza Pilgrims); Ravneet Gill (food writer and pastry chef).



- When: Friday 4th Dec from 6pm



- Approximate timings:

17:45 – Log on opens

18:00 – Intro

18:15 – Cocktails

18:35 – Starters

19:05 – Mains

21:00 – Dessert

21:30 – Close



- Where: The comfort of guests’ home kitchens



- What you will need:

o Internet connection

o A laptop or phone

o A working kitchen

o basic kitchen equipment (pot, pan, knives, cutting board, bowls, and optional blender, optional griddle pan)



Belazu Ingredient Company & Belazu Foundation:



Belazu is a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredient manufacturer that has supplied to top restaurants and home cooks since 1992. The Belazu Foundation was established in 2003 to promote education and healthy eating to inspire future generations. The Foundation works with Chefs in Schools, as well as ongoing partners, Iffley Academy, School Food Matters and the Zakoura Foundation in Morocco. For more information on the Foundation’s ongoing projects, visit belazu.com/foundation



Hospitality Action:



Hospitality Action was established in 1837 and has since offered vital assistance to all who work, or have worked, within UK hospitality across hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars or cafés, schools, hospitals or event venues. The charity provides help, advice and support when times get tough, this includes physical illness, mental health issues, financial difficulty, family problems and addiction. https://www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/about-us/