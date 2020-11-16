Entertainer and budding entrepreneur Johnathan Reynolds this month launches the UK’s first live interactive online-learning platform Learned.Live to teach people new skills during, and beyond, lockdown 2.0.



Before lockdown restrictions devastated the entertainment industry, Johnathan ran a global performance artist agency and toured alongside international DJ’s performing fire, magic and bubbleology acts for festivals, live stage shows and royalty.



The Learned.Live online platform was created after the first lockdown measures forced Johnathan to join the 82% of arts and creative businesses forced to pause trading after Covid-19 related restrictions meant all his bookings were cancelled overnight.



Learned.Live is the UK’s first online-learning platform to offer live and interactive digital-learning, hosting virtual courses in a vast range of subjects from more than 100 specialist teachers from life skills, business and education to magic, crafts and dance. Classes start from 21 November, with prices starting from £10.



Internationally acclaimed cricketer Mark Robinson is among the many specialist teachers sharing his knowledge on the platform, running how-to-coach-cricket courses and masterclasses in batting and bowling techniques. Alongside Mark is published author and Amazon bestseller, Jo Furniss, who will be teaching creative writing and how-to-write-a-novel classes.



CEO of Learned.Live Johnathan Reynolds said: “Lockdown forced me to rethink my business and seek a new way to share my skills, without any events or live entertainment gigs taking place. Having run business, magic and bubble classes online during the last lockdown, and having learned so much myself online, it quickly became apparent that there wasn’t a single website offering lots of new skills and knowledge in a live and social setting. Hence, Learned.Live was born.”



“With so many skilled people looking for new ways to earn a living, and the need to stay connected to others, it seemed the perfect time for a platform to help others monetise their skills in a live and interactive environment.” Johnathan added.



Learned.Live gives teachers control over the cost and frequency of their classes. The platform’s 36% commission charge covers all marketing, set-up and administration costs.



If you’d like to learn something new or have something you want to teach visit www.Learned.Live.