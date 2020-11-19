Encoded, a leading Payment Service Provider and pioneer of innovative secure payment solutions for contact centres, has announced that Milk & More has successfully deployed its IVR and Agent Assisted Payment technology to boost time and cost efficiencies. Using Encoded, Milk & More has reduced the number of payments managed by contact centre advisors from 15,500 to just 2,900 a month. Most recently, the company has relied on Encoded to support a significant increase in demand during the COVID-19 health crisis as product sales soared by over 300%.



Milk & More’s contact centre is a busy operation with 130 advisors typically handling around 80,000 calls a month. At the start of lockdown when Coronavirus triggered panic buying, resulting in bare supermarket shelves and a switch to home delivery shopping, the Encoded solutions proved invaluable.



Rebecca Manning, Head of Customer Service at Milk and More said, “At the beginning of the pandemic we were inundated with calls and in just 3 days, registered around 30,000 new customers. This tremendous increase in demand forced us to prioritise calls including encouraging customers to use automated methods.



Fortunately, the simplicity of Encoded’s IVR and Agent Assisted Payment solutions meant we could quickly train our advisors and educate our customers to the benefits of automated payments while maintaining customer loyalty. In a very short space of time we have dramatically increased sales and the numbers are still growing.”



The greatest hurdle to introducing automated payments successfully was overcoming an initial reluctance from some customers, many of whom have been loyal to Milk & More for 40 or 50 years. Milk & More’s advisors were able to address any customer concerns and assist them in setting up automated IVR payments. This made it easy for them to make future payments themselves with the added freedom to pay for orders at any time of the day. The Encoded solution has also allowed Milk & More to offer customers a far wider range of efficient, secure payment options than before including direct debits and regular recurring payments.



Rob Crutchington, Managing Director of Encoded said, “The simplicity and flexibility of Encoded technology allows organisations to add agility to their customer service operations}}. During periods of change or in a crisis when time is of the essence, busy contact centres can rely on our solutions to simplify the payment process. Implementing IVR payments helps to deflect time-consuming calls away from the contact centre and shave pounds off squeezed budgets all while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.”



Encoded offers a range of card payment solutions designed to help organisations comply with GDPR, PCI DSS and the newly introduced Payment Services Directive (PSD2). The company’s complete contact centre payment suite includes IVR Payments, Agent Assisted Payments, Web Payments, Mobile Apps and the very latest PayByLink solution. Encoded’s secure payments are designed to free up valuable contact centre agent time allowing people to focus on customer service, more complex enquiries and revenue generating activities. For more information, visit Encoded



About Milk & More

Part of the Muller UK & Ireland Group, Milk & More is passionate about encouraging people to eat well and live sustainably. To do this, the company champions smaller suppliers to provide the very best products.



Deeply rooted as a British icon, Milk & More strives to continue both the milkman legacy and its expansion. It now conveniently delivers over 200 exceptional products ordered via the Milk & More website and app to doorsteps around the country.



For more information, visit www.milkandmore.co.uk



About Encoded

Encoded is a leading Payment Service Provider and pioneer of new and innovative secure payment solutions for contact centres. Encoded offers a range of card payment solutions designed to help organisations comply with PCI DSS, GDPR and the newly introduced Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

Encoded’s solutions are trusted by many of the world’s leading brands including, Samsung, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Müller and Virgin, as well as a host of UK utility companies such as Green Star Energy and Severn Trent Water.



Omni-channel solutions include:



• Agent Assisted Payments

• E-Commerce payments

• IVR Payments

• Mobile App Payments

• PayByLink

• Customer Engagement Platform



For more information visit Encoded



