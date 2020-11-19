For the past six years, Retail Assist has conducted its annual Black Friday survey and, whilst we’ve asked many of our usual questions, we’ve added more questions to reflect the current COVID-19 situation and how it might affect consumer spending and behaviour.



This year, we surveyed over 1,200 people and were quite surprised at the results…



Results summary (full results below):

• This year, a whopping 67% of people said that they planned to shop Black Friday this year – a huge 10% rise on last year

• Whilst the majority of people (59%) said that Black Friday doesn’t usually kick start their Christmas shopping, 66% of people said that they were looking to start their Christmas shopping earlier this year

• 43% of people said that this was a budget-related decision, so they could spread the cost out. However, interestingly, the second most popular reason people chose was that it gave them something to do; as harsher restrictions were brought in in the run-up to Christmas, shopping from your sofa has become entertainment as much as necessity

• 40% of people said that they can get carried away with all the discounts – an increase of 20% from last year

• Every year, technology items have always been the most popular choice – but not this year. Clothes were the standalone winner at 55%, with beauty buys at 31% and technology shrinking to 24% of respondents.



Black Friday 2020 – Survey Results

Does Black Friday usually kick off your Christmas shopping?

Yes 41%

No 59%



Are you looking to start your Christmas shopping earlier this year?

Yes 66%

No 34%



If so, why? (tick all that apply)

Delivery 34%

Beat the crowds 23%

Budget related (more time to spread shopping over) 43%

More time to spend on it 34%

It's something to do! 36%



Will you be shopping Black Friday this year?

Yes 67%

No 33%



If not, why not?

I'm trying to buy less 13%

I'm trying to save money 21%

I haven't seen anything that I'd like to buy 16%

I'm not planning on taking part, but I might change my mind 50%



Prior to the recent lockdown restrictions, how would you usually shop on Black Friday?

Online 58%

High street 8%

Both 34%



Before the recent lockdown restrictions came in, what was stopping you from going into stores?

It's safer to stay at home 17%

I couldn't be bothered 16%

It was just easier to get something delivered 48%

I didn't want to queue outside of shops 12%

I'm working from home so it's more convenient to shop online 7%



If you were planning to shop in-store, were you planning on mainly staying local (and not venturing into the city centre)?

Yes 39%

No 61%



What are you looking to shop for over Black Friday? (Select all that apply)

Tech 24%

Clothes 55%

Beauty 31%

Homeware 15%

All of the above 36%



Do you get 'carried away' on Black Friday?

Yes 32%

No 68%





