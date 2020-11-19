Simon Gatcliffe has joined Arvia as Chief Executive Officer. He brings strong commercial expertise and leadership at exactly the right time to Arvia. Simon was previously Vice President of Asia Pacific for an oilfield services company.



David Cartmell, Chairman of Arvia said “We are delighted to bring to Arvia someone with Simon’s international and commercial experience especially as we have now entered a high growth phase for the business.”



Simon said “I am delighted to have joined Arvia and am looking forward to working with a talented team to offer our proprietary Nyex technology which is unique in the marketplace for removal of hazardous organic contaminants.



Arvia is well positioned to meet global water challenges such as tightening regulations on industrial water discharge and reuse, as well as addressing challenges from contaminants of emerging concern in the municipal water sector.”



Arvia Technology is a water treatment technology company, headquartered in the North West UK. It was established in 2008 developing a range of tertiary water treatment processes called Nyex, which remove hazardous organic chemicals, COD and colour. The Nyex technology does not use chemicals and no secondary waste is produced. The energy input is low due to the unique combination of adsorption and electrochemical oxidation. The patented adsorbent Nyex media concentrates the pollutants before the low current completely destroys them.



Every aspect of the product has been optimised over the last few years and now Nyex is proven to be extremely effective at removing industrial pollutants from wastewater as a polishing step.



Nyex is particularly effective at removing pharmaceutical residues such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to trace levels, as well as many Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs), so it is well placed to help in the battle to reduce Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).



As well as the pharmaceutical market, target markets include fine and specialty chemicals, agrochem, aquaculture as well as the semiconductor industry. Market drivers range from wastewater compliance with regulations, CSR and sustainability targets (reducing incineration) as well as water reuse (particularly for the semiconductor industry).



