As the nation prepares for it’s first Christmas lockdown, one local business faced with uncertainty due to the pandemic has gone from ‘doom to zoom to boom’’ by transforming what was a traditional ‘bricks and mortar’ wine merchant into an online success and launching a new national company that provides expert-led, on-demand virtual video tastings.



In House Tasting brings together some of the world’s leading experts on wine, gin, rum and craft beer to lead virtual, on-demand sessions. Anyone over the legal drinking age can be guided and entertained all from the comfort of their own home.



Tasting experiences are made possible through home delivery of ‘tasting kits’ together with access to high resolution videos that can be played directly or via screen sharing to a party of participants over Zoom.



Kirby Bryant, Co-Founder and Director of In House Tasting was struck by the demand for home delivery after offering the service to enable Cambridge Wine Royston, the specialist ‘bricks and mortar’ wine merchant she has been operating in Royston, Hertfordshire for the last 15 years, to continue trading safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Like many other independent UK businesses COVID-19 literally shut the front door to our trade. We adapted by going online and we retained our position as a local business by personally delivering products to our customers. Tastings are something we host regularly in our shop and during the first lockdown, we delivered kits and hosted our first virtual gin tasting. That’s when the idea of In House Tasting was born.”



Since incorporation, In House Tasting has grown from an idea to a company that has been able to provide employment for three personnel who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Much of the recent growth has come from corporate enquiries as employers seek out fun, virtual options for their staff Christmas party.



“Through the combination of a physical gift and on-demand video, we’re giving people an opportunity to physically enjoy something together this Christmas, even if they are not physically in the same room. Having drinks and a shared physical experience helps people relax, connect and engage, so a tasting is ideal entertainment for a virtual party ”, adds Kirby.



It is expected that Black Friday and the start of the Christmas season will spur further demand for the experiences as personal gifts and for virtual social gatherings of friends and family. Party organisers and budding hosts can perfect their virtual event management skills with a free guide, “How To Host A Zoom Christmas Party: Virtual Event Checklist, Template And Guides”, designed to assist anyone organising an event over video conferencing platform, Zoom.



Tasting kits can be ordered directly from the In House Tasting website and a special offer for a free gift of a professional bar jigger is available for rum tasting and gin tasting experiences.



In House Tasting Limited is a business born out of lockdown that provides expert, on-demand beer, spirit and wine tastings led by industry professionals. These physical-virtual experiences can be enjoyed in any setting: be it date night or girls’ night; a hen ‘do’ or stag party; over Zoom with faraway friends; as a corporate team-building experience; a Christmas party; or even just by yourself, from the comfort of your own home.





https://inhousetasting.com/about-us



