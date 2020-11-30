UK based background screening company, Verifile, has been recognised as a UK Business Hero as part of a campaign to recognise the efforts businesses have made in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.



Verifile was nominated for recognition by the Bedfordshire Chamber of Business, after pledging to provide up to £3 million of support to the emergency recruitment of health and social care employees and volunteers dealing with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.



In April, Verifile removed all admin fees for a possible 500,000 DBS checks, providing a 100% free end-to-end service to save the NHS and other health and social care organisations £millions in administration fees.



“With this pledge, we simply set out to do our part and never sought recognition, so it is extra special for us to be recognised at a national level amongst such esteemed company” said Founder and CEO of Verifile Eyal Ben Cohen.



However, he said the team at Verifile were the ones who deserved the recognition.



“A lot of work was put into this pledge and others. It was a challenging year and the teams at Verifile have contributed to this success. This recognition is first and foremost theirs.”



Informing Verifile that they had been named a UK Business Hero, Justin Richardson Chief Executive of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce said: “Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Verifile and all the staff involved for their contribution and responding to the needs of frontline workers and the local community.”



The UK Business Hero campaign was created by the UK’s Chamber of Commerce and HRH The Countess of Wessex.



In a letter announcing the recognition, Her Royal Highness said: “It has given me great pride to hear how businesses have gone the extra mile to help during the coronavirus pandemic.



“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your positive contributions, congratulate you on your recognition as a UK Business Hero and wish you every success in your endeavours in the weeks and months ahead as we look to the recovery of our country.”



