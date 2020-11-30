This is a fantastic initiative in what has been an extremely disrupted year,” said Beth Butterwick, Consulting Partner at Jigsaw.

Retailers are uniting to revive the high street by promoting safer shopping this Christmas.



Ted Baker, Phase Eight, Mint Velvet, Jigsaw, Reiss, Hobbs and Paperchase are among 17 brands already participating in the #SaveShops campaign led by unified commerce specialist OneStock. It aims to increase awareness of in-store services that support a safer shopping experience for customers while helping to safeguard millions of retail jobs throughout the Christmas period.



The hashtag #SaveShops guides consumers to a new online hub, saveshops.co.uk, where they can find a list of UK brands offering options such as click and collect, reserve and collect, assisted remote shopping with a store staff employee as well as home delivery. Retailers that provide any of these services are invited to sign up.



“This is a fantastic initiative in what has been an extremely disrupted year,” said Beth Butterwick, Consulting Partner at Jigsaw. “We are looking forward to welcoming customers back to each of our locations with open arms in December. These are more than just places to shop, each one plays an important and unique part in being part of a real community hub. Let our doors open safely so we can listen, support, serve and add a little bit of Christmas joy.”



The saveshops.co.uk website acts as a central hub for high street retailers of all sizes and sectors that have adapted their operations during the pandemic, enabling local businesses to connect with customers and continue to trade, while protecting the livelihoods of their staff.



The UK retail industry employs approximately three million people, making it one of the largest employment sectors in the UK.



“I’m proud to support the #SaveShops movement,” said Helen Williamson, Retail Adviser and former Managing Director at Whistles. “Having enjoyed a lifetime working in retail myself, we must now come together to support our local shops and protect the livelihoods of all our shop workers.”



Former CEO of Hobbs and Retail Adviser Meg Lustman commented: “I think it is important to support all initiatives that remind customers of the pleasure of shopping, wherever and however they choose. The omnichannel nature of retailers’ efforts mean that customers can choose how they want to engage with the brand, whether for inspiration, transaction, fulfilment or return.”





About OneStock

OneStock offers an agile, omnichannel inventory software suite for retailers that want to optimise order management and boost sales. It helps deliver a unified shopping experience to end customers. Global clients include LVMH, Ted Baker and Intersport. OneStock won a Drapers Award and was named most innovative start-up of 2018 by FEVAD. The company won the 2019 Retail Systems Multichannel Technology Vendor of the Year Award and a special mention at the 2020 LVMH Innovation Award ceremony. OneStock was joint winner of the Editor’s Choice Award at Retail Insider’s Transforming Retail Awards 2020 and named Omnichannel Solution of the Year at the Retail Systems Awards 2020.



For further information:

Francesca Ecaille

flannel

01273 921175

francesca.ecaille@no-flannel.com



