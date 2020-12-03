The UK’s first ever private walk-in Covid-19 testing centre will open at 33 Thayer Street, W1U 2QX.



Observing strict safety and hygiene guidelines people will be able to turn-up and have a same day PCR COVID test to determine their Covid-19 status then and there.



Operated by The Regenerative Clinic, the UK’s largest centre for regenerative medicine, the pop-up is in response to growing numbers of people who need to travel (or are returning from travel), business and healthcare professionals. It relieves a burden on NHS testing and allows people to receive their results in a much shorter window – even on the very same day.



Simon Checkley, CEO, The Regenerative Clinic, says; “A walk-in clinic without the need of a booking gives people the reassurance of knowing that you can travel when you need to. People don’t want to burden the NHS if they don’t have to, but many find themselves having to travel for various reasons. We see work commitments, family bereavements and Christmas Day and Boxing Day plans as key reasons people need to access fast and efficient testing. We have established our own robust laboratory in the Harley Street Medical Area, used by many testing clinics, and offer excellent value for money with the fastest turnaround times available.”



In order to guarantee a same day return people must arrive before 2pm. A COVID-19 PCR Antigen Walk-In Test is £150 for next day results, or £225 for same day turnaround. This requires taking a swab from the nose and throat and then analysing the specimen in The Regenerative Clinic’s laboratory using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). It tests current infection status and a negative test result is sometimes required for travel overseas and return to work.



The laboratory is already CQC registered. Additional tests offered on-site include Covid-19 Antibody Test (In Clinic with booked appointment) £150; Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (In Clinic) £170; COVID-19 PCR Antigen Test (Home Kit) from £150 (In some cases the same antigen test can be performed at home by the patient.)



The Regenerative Clinic was established in 2017, and there are now more than 40 surgeons involved in the clinic, and each one is a specialist in their traditional discipline.



