LONDON (3 December 2020) — The Jan/Feb issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) reveals the Best of the World list — the 35 global destinations set to define our future itineraries. Compiled in collaboration with National Geographic and the 15 other international editions of National Geographic Traveller, this list profiles inspiring places, communities and innovations, and offers an optimistic dose of escapism for the year ahead.



Framed by five categories — Sustainability, Nature & Wildlife, Adventure, Culture & History and Family Travel — each inclusion honours a superlative destination with a relevant story to tell for the year ahead. The 2021 list profiles conservation successes, preservation achievements, cultural resilience, and tales of communities overcoming daunting obstacles to thrive despite the pandemic.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Destinations: We explore France’s central Pyrenees, set sail for the eastern isles of Indonesia and spend a long weekend in Malta, while our photo story highlights the sun, sand and surf of Portugal’s Vicentine Coast.



Urban stories this issue include Hamburg, Los Angeles and Edinburgh.



Smart Traveller: Openings and anniversaries in Washington, DC; the Norwegian concept of friluftsliv; new hotels in Antwerp; a drive through Mexico’s Yucatan region; and a quick guide to exploring the Isle of Wight.



Author Series: Broadcaster Neil Oliver on Copenhagen.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on skiing in Scotland, staying safe on flights and 2021 gap year ideas. Meanwhile, there’s a look at space travel, and the Hot Topic explores the impact of coronavirus on safari conservation.



PLUS: Win a four-night stay in a country cottage in scenic Cumbria, courtesy of Graythwaite Holiday Cottages. nationalgeographic.co.uk/competitions



