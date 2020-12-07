The framework provides an easy route to market for experienced ICT consultants such as SynApps. It offers peace of mind to local NHS services

Chosen to work in Clinical Information Systems; Non-Clinical Information Systems; and Auxiliary ICT Consultancy Services



Hatfield, UK – December 7th, 2020 - SynApps Solutions, the enterprise content management specialist with a strong presence in UK healthcare, has been awarded a place within the NHS North of England Commercial Procurement Collaborative (NOE CPC) framework. This framework has been developed after extensive research into the NHS spend for ICT consultancy services and market research into suppliers providing these services.



The NOE CPC offers access to a range of quality consultancy providers with health industry experience. The framework has been developed with a view to addressing any future technology needs and to meet ad-hoc ICT consultancy requirements.



“The framework provides an easy route to market for experienced ICT consultants such as SynApps. It offers peace of mind to local NHS services who need a consistent, standard method for contracting with suppliers,” says Jason Scholes, CTO, SynApps. “This also acts as an endorsement of SynApps in recognition of the quality of our services.”



SynApps will offer services within Clinical Information Systems; Non-Clinical Information Systems; and Auxiliary ICT Consultancy Services.



--ends--



About SynApps Solutions

SynApps Solutions is a widely respected independent expert in enterprise content management. We provide highly integrated solutions and services of exceptional quality, thanks to the deep skills and experience we have amassed over the last two decades.



Our customers, which span healthcare, government and commercial markets, are able to capture, manage and share knowledge dynamically and efficiently, with proven business and regulatory compliance benefits.



We provide software, consultancy, implementation and support services for leading ECM solutions, as well as our own content integration and migration solutions, ConXApps, which allow organisations to quickly maximise their investment in ECM technologies.



More at www.synapps-solutions.com



About NOE CPC

Established in 2007, and wholly owned by the NHS, NHS North of England Commercial Procurement Collaborative (NOE CPC) provides collaborative and bespoke procurement solutions to the NHS and other public sector organisations. Through category expertise and harnessing our collective buying power NOE CPC delivers award-winning, compliant and innovative procurement solutions which save the NHS money. In addition to procurement expertise NOE CPC provides tailored support, legal events and training to the public sector. For the NHS, by the NHS.



Press Contact for SynApps Solutions

Carina Birt, Sarum PR

+44 7970 006624

carina@sarumpr.com