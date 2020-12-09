Launch of the PaCCS / TiSCreport report on Progress & Challenges in Tackling Modern Slavery in Local Government Supply Chains:



The Chief Executive Officer of the TISCreport, Jaya Chakrabarti MBE, has today launched a report and accompanying policy briefing which reports on the findings of a major research project which charted the implementation of the TISC Provision in local government across England and Wales.

The report reveals the state of ongoing work to improve transparency in local government supply chains, and reveals that while there is positive evidence of action taken by local government to tackle modern slavery risks in the supply chain, there is still work left to be done.



The chief aim of this report is to help the 389 English and Welsh Local Authorities observe and understand the compliance-related behaviours of their suppliers, with the goal of ultimately improving transparency in UK public sector supply chains and reducing the risk of modern slavery. The report includes practical recommendations which describe how local governments, national governmental institutions, and those in the anti-slavery community can continue to improve and promote best practices.

This report is the result of a collaborative project between TISCreport and the Partnership for Conflict, Crime and Security Research (PaCCS), which was made possible through a grant from UKRI.

You can read the policy briefing here:

https://tiscreport.org/sites/default/files/tisc_report_paccs...



TISCreport CEO Jaya Chakrabarti said: "In light of the UK Government committing to extending Modern Slavery Act reporting obligations to large public sector organisations in September this year, it was incredibly important that this body of research was made available in order to maximise the desired impact of the impending changes in Section 54. We hope that this report will set the tone for the collaborations that will follow. We have the power to not only reduce the risk of modern slavery within public sector supply chains, but also increase their resilience. There is everything to play for."



ENDS



Notes to editor



The TISC provision of the Modern Slavery Act, stipulates that commercial organisations that supplies goods or services and has a total turnover of over £36 million must prepare a slavery and human trafficking statement for each financial year to details the steps taken during the financial year to ensure that slavery and human trafficking is not taking place in any of its supply chains and any part of its own business, or disclose that the organisation has taken no such steps.



Yongyu Zeng, the report’s author, was selected as a policy researcher with the Partnership for Conflict, Crime & Security Research to undertake this review during a placement with the TISCreport.



The Partnership for Conflict, Crime and Security Research (PaCCS) was established by Research Councils UK (now UK Research and Innovation, UKRI) in 2008 as the Global Uncertainties Programme with an aim of delivering high quality, cutting edge research to help improve our understanding of current and future global security challenges.



TISCreport.org is a Transparency In Supply Chains Open Data platform built on the foundations of Section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015. Its purpose, as a B Corp Social Enterprise, is to eradicate exploitation (modern slavery, human trafficking, labour exploitation) and corruption from supply chains. The platform connects multiple data sets – both proprietary and open - in order that they might create valuable insight in tackling Modern Slavery. Anonymised local government usage data on the free TISCreport public sector platform



https://public.tiscreport.org/ has formed the basis for this research.



