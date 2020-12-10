10th December 2020





Swoop, the fast-growing business finance platform, is widening its services and will now provide access to property funders and guide on property finance. Swoop helps firms find finance through loans, equity and grants, and the addition of a property service is a natural addition to its portfolio.



Swoop will build its property business with help from Ian Boden, a property finance expert who will work within Swoop’s team of advisers as a commercial mortgage consultant. Boden has extensive sales and business development experience, including wealth management and retail banking as well as mortgages and commercial lending. He has worked previously with leading financial institutions.



Boden was the sales director at LendInvest, one of the UK’s leading platforms for property finance and investing, where he led the development and entry to market of its buy-to-let mortgage product. He was previously head of commercial mortgages and portfolio management at Aldermore Bank. He was also a director at both Lloyds Bank and HSBC.



As a broker for bespoke and alternative funding, Swoop enables businesses to explore the entire funding marketplace and access finance that might otherwise be hidden. This is vital at a time when lending has been impacted by Covid-19 and many property owners and investors are in need of more creative and flexible solutions.



The economy is reshaping the property landscape, which is affecting the terms and availability of commercial mortgages for shops, offices, industrial complexes, apartments and other buildings. And because of the new market conditions, there are both challenges and opportunities for business owners and property investors, who will be looking for the best options and advice to refinance, redevelop or acquire.



“This is where we come in,” says Swoop CEO Andrea Reynolds. “Covid-19 has heightened the need for specialist finance and underlined the importance of swift, tailored solutions. We’ve seen a huge number of businesses turn to us for financial advice and to match them with suitable lenders. We are enlarging our scope and are delighted that we now have Ian’s expertise and can add commercial mortgage providers to our growing panel of lenders.”



In leading the new service, Boden will work closely with Swoop’s other financial specialists and draw on the widest range of funding options and industry experience. “I believe that Swoop will be a vital resource for the property sector as we move into 2021, “ says Boden. “We’ll help to support and rebuild the market as we recover from the pandemic, and we’ll make it far easier for commercial property owner-occupiers and property investor clients to access the finance that they need.”



Swoop was launched in 2018 to demystify the funding landscape for start-ups and SMEs in the UK and Ireland. Its matching platform provides swift and convenient access to a wide variety of funding options across debt, equity and grants. Swoop is continually enlarging its coverage and services, and as well as funding, it identifies ways for businesses to make savings on foreign exchange, banking, insurance, utilities, broadband, mobile phones and other services.



See www.swoopfunding.com



