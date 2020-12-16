LONDON and AMSTERDAM – 16 December 2020 – Zivver, the European secure communications specialist, announced today that it has been identified as a ‘Leader’ by global research firm Omdia in the newly published ‘Omdia Market Radar 2020 for Outbound Email Security’. Echoing aspects of Gartner’s recent Market Guide for Email Security, Omdia recognises that outbound email security (or email data protection, as Gartner refers to it) is one of the biggest challenges facing organisations today. Contributing factors include evolving privacy regulations and compliance demands; an increased remote, digital workforce; and email being the leading cause of data leaks worldwide, due to human error and serious security gaps. The catalyst for Omdia’s paper, which profiled specialist vendors Zivver, Tessian, Egress and Virtru, was the need to address outbound email security’s shortfalls. As a result, Omdia scored Zivver as the most comprehensive and mature solution.



“In some sectors, whether through regulation, highly confidential data, or specific privacy needs, there may be a higher risk of deliberate or sloppy intent or action that must be detected and blocked. Organisations operating in these areas, including financial services, legal, healthcare and other parts of the public sector, will find that it is not only in their best interests to do more to protect against data leakage through misdirected emails, but that it is something with which they must comply, and demonstrate compliance. For this reason, outbound email security and data protection has been important to, and had most of its deployments in, these sectors,” said Omdia’s Maxine Holt, Senior Director, Cybersecurity research and Rik Turner, Principal Analyst, Cybersecurity, in the report.



“However, organisations in all sectors use email for some form of important business communications, and for the transmission of sensitive data that should only be seen by certain recipients. They are also all affected by data privacy and protection regulations. Attacks continue to increase in number and severity and can result in the use of accounts and privileges being taken over by those with malicious intent, such as using email to exfiltrate data. Nor are legitimate users infallible, and mistakes from inadvertent or accidental data sharing have significant consequences. All these scenarios can be mitigated with the right controls in place,” continued Holt and Turner.



“We believe being named as a Leader in Outbound Email Security by Omdia is a testament to the effectiveness of our data leak prevention technology,” said Rick Goud, Founder and CIO, Zivver. “In contrast to inbound email security, which can be tackled at the entry point into the organisation, outbound email directly affects the user and needs to be addressed in their email client, on the email server and even after delivery. For this reason, our smart technology provides users with real-time alerts when they are about to make an error, helping them to prevent mistakes when drafting an email – not after they have hit send. What’s more, our rock-solid encryption and two-factor authentication protect communications from unauthorised access, both from vendors such as Google and Microsoft, as well as malicious users and hackers.”



To allow employees to continue using their familiar email environments and workflows, Zivver adds a security and privacy layer on top of existing systems, such as Outlook (Desktop and Microsoft 365) and Gmail. This approach optimises productivity as well as safe communication for customer organisations. In addition, Zivver safeguards sensitive information in all three stages of email transmission - before, during and after sending - and equips organisations with the controls and reporting tools needed to comply with data protection regulations including the DPA and GDPR.



The ‘Omdia Market Radar 2020 for Outbound Email Security’ report is available via https://www.zivver.com/free-ebook-omdia-market-radar.



About Zivver

Zivver is a secure communications specialist with a mission to help organisations safeguard their sensitive data, while ensuring regulatory compliance and preventing human error data leaks. Zivver optimises safe communication and productivity by adding a security and privacy layer on top of existing email systems, such as Outlook (Desktop and Microsoft 365) and Gmail. Founded in 2015 by CIO Rick Goud, Zivver has grown to over 110 employees and serves 3,500 organisations, including the Dutch judicial system, 40% of all hospitals in the Netherlands and local government authorities. In the UK, Zivver is an approved supplier of Cloud Software services on the G-Cloud 12 Framework, as well as on the NHSX Clinical Communication Tools Procurement Framework, in partnership with Barrier Networks. To date, Zivver has raised over USD 30 million in funding via DN Capital, henQ capital, Dawn Capital and SmartFin, supplemented by an innovation loan from ABN AMRO Bank.



For more information visit https://www.zivver.com and follow them on Twitter (@ZIVVER_EN) and LinkedIn.



