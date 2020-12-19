LONDON, December 19, 2020



WITH LOVE, JOY, AND HAPPINESS in short supply in 2020, Elle Lene artisan candle company invites customers to round-off a difficult year in the most enchanted way imaginable.



Inspired by fairy guide, Elle Lene, after whom the start-up London-based creative company is named, the new range of candles form stunning centrepieces that are sure to bring forth peace and goodwill to all men and women who see and scent them.



Eager to share her festive designs with the world for the first time, Elle Lene founder laura says “Our centrepiece candles are designed to inspire your inner light and bring outer light delight.”



“Each centrepiece brings true joy to the senses,” she adds. “What you see is a unique combination of light and colour presented in contemporary art glass that’s wonderfully embellished with gold or silver trim. What you scent is other-worldly fragrance that will help you leave your troubles behind and embrace the joys of the season.”



But it’s what the Elle Lene designs make you feel that truly sets them apart from other festive decorations. Some candles in the collection are embellished with an enchanted fairy potion courtesy of Elle Lene. This delicate addition gives the centrepiece the power to change or suit your mood, helping you feel relaxed, balanced, or energised as required.





A unique year like 2020 ought to be rounded off by a truly magical gift to remind a friend or family member—with whom you may be unable to spend Christmas this year—of the love, joy, and happiness we all want to feel at this most wonderful time of the year. Luscious Elle Lene table centrepiece decorations deliver that and so much more.One candle giveaway offer to readers.



www.ellelene.com

For more information, please contact;press@ellelene.com Tel:02034887687