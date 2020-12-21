We’re delighted to be among such great company in being named in these awards once again, and to have achieved so much during such a difficult year

BELFAST, December 21st 2020 – Repstor, the Microsoft 365-based information management specialist preferred by professional services firms globally, has been named in the Deloitte Top 50 Rapid Growth Tech Firms for the fourth year running. The news marks the culmination of a busy and successful year for the company, despite the difficult climate.



The Deloitte Fast 50 awards celebrate indigenous Irish technology companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth in turnover, which Repstor continues to show.



2020 has been another successful year for the company, as all kinds of professional services teams have sought to consolidate and digitally simplify the way they manage their projects and caseloads.



Pandemic-related lockdowns have placed new emphasis on remote working and information access, while a surge in use of Microsoft Teams has driven strong demand for Repstor for Teams™, launched in August at this year’s virtual ILTA>ON international legal technology event.



Repstor has also hosted multiple series of timely webinars this year, providing practical advice for legal and professional services teams looking to bring coherence and compliance to email and document management, particularly as professionals were dispersed to work from home.



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes. It is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years.



Announcing this year’s winners, Peter Allen, Partner at Deloitte (NI) Ltd, said: “The pandemic has presented huge challenges to the way we work and live, and technology has responded to provide innovative solutions. Although the economy has come under severe pressure, this crisis has presented unprecedented opportunities for NI tech businesses to shine.”



Commenting on Repstor’s continued success in the rankings, Alan McMillen, Repstor’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to be among such great company in being named in these awards once again, and to have achieved so much during such a difficult year. We look forward to serving our customers and further expanding our business in 2021.”



Last month, Repstor was named in Gartner’s latest Market Guide for Corporate Legal Matter Management, which recognises companies that have achieved visibility and traction in the market.



About Repstor

Repstor is the Microsoft 365 based Information Management company. We specialize in optimizing Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams productivity and information control for law firms, in-house legal teams and accounting firms.



We enable professional services teams to coordinate and progress all information management in a secure, ordered and traceable way from within Microsoft 365 and Teams. Harnessing the investment already made in these platforms, we offer substantial efficiency gains for legal operations teams and professional services firms globally.



Firms including Konexo, Adams & Adams, gunnercooke, Boels Zanders Advocaten, and legal teams within major brands such as IATA, National Grid and Network Rail, are among the many organizations globally that enthusiastically use our Microsoft 365 and Teams-based solutions, which are cloud-hosted, affordable and very easy to deploy.



For more information, visit www.repstor.com or find us on Twitter at @Repstor1.



