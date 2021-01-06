Becrypt has announced the appointment of Nick Hopkinson to join as a non-executive director. The appointment is aimed at supporting and enhancing the company's focus on the development and delivery of high assurance products and services into the government, defence and security sectors, as well as related critical national infrastructure markets.



Nick has more than 30 years’ experience in cyber, intelligence and information technology environments for both industry and government, having spent most of his career with GCHQ. As a member of the GCHQ main Board, Nick contributed to the overall governance and strategic direction of the organisation and operated at the most senior levels across the defence and security sectors, as well as the wider government CIO community. As Director of Special Programmes, Nick led major initiatives to modernise and transform operational capability, before becoming GCHQ’s Chief Information Officer and Director General Information Security and Assurance. After leaving GCHQ, Nick became Director of Cyber Security Europe for CSC (now DXC), leading the establishment of a new business delivering cyber security services, followed by a role as the Strategy Director for Northrop Grumman. Nick has subsequently developed a portfolio of senior advisory roles within Defence and Security.



Becrypt CEO Bernard Parsons commented, “The Board has had the pleasure of working with Nick in an advisory capacity over the last year, and has seen significant benefit from Nick’s broad range of experiences that combine strategy and governance with an in depth understanding of cyber from both customer and supplier perspectives. Becrypt has an increased focus on working with organisations that face elevated threat within both the public and private sectors, as demonstrated by our new products and services developed in collaboration with UK Government. Nick’s background and expertise is well suited to supporting our continued evolution and growth”.



About Becrypt



Becrypt is an agile London-based UK SME with almost 20 years cyber security expertise, established through the development and delivery of products and services for cloud, mobile and endpoint security. Becrypt supplies governments and security-conscious commercial organisations, large and small, with a range of security solutions and services - from funded research, to commercially available products and flexible managed services.



For more information, contact egrey@becrypt.com or on 08458382050.