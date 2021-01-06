The Zinc Group announces the launch of a new service designed to identify and service the needs of the growing number of vulnerable customers in a post covid-19 environment, through its new trading style “Safe-Harbour”



Safe-Harbour has been in development over the last 6 month of 2020 and was launched in January 2021 to a number of selected clients.

Safe-Harbour offers a single point solution which is able to offer two key services to it clients to ensure the identification and subsequent care of vulnerable customers, this is achieved by:



1. Providing the ability to analyse a client’s portfolio and identifying customers who are in or about to fall into a state of vulnerability.

2. Manage the care of vulnerable customers via the Safe-Harbour service, this is delivered via a specialist customer care team and supported by a digital platform and portal which offers a wide range of support and information to customers and or their representatives.



Dougie McManus (Zinc Group CEO) said “We recognised early in 2020 that the challenges being faced by many customers would result in a rapid increase in volumes of customers who would likely fall into a vulnerable category, it was clear to us that the best solution for such customers would have to take the form of a very specific service designed from the ground up with these customers in mind”



“Which is why in 2020 we invested in some extensive market research working with test groups to ensure that we could deliver a service of value to those most in need of assistance, this resulted in the development of our safe-Harbour digital platform and was a driving force in our recruitment and subsequent training models”



“Additionally, we have partnered with a leading data provider who specialise in vulnerability giving us the ability to identify customers who are in and or about to fall into a vulnerable state, which means we can get the care and assistance these customers require both quickly with appropriate solutions which best suit individual’s needs”



