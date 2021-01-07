London, January 2021: Pooch & Mutt, British pet food brand, has launched its new range of ‘Good Mood Food’ Probiotic Meaty Treats for dogs designed to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of the nation’s pooches.



The probiotic, junk-free treats come in three completely unique flavours, each with their own functional benefit.



• Duck & Rosemary aids dental health and contains sage to protect against bacteria and gum disease, while SHMP prevents tartar formation.

• Shrimp & Coconut keeps skin and coats healthy with Omega 3 from shrimp, flaxseed and microalgae; plus collagen for peak skin condition.

• Turkey & Hemp includes valerian root, which along with hemp can maintain low stress levels, while L-tryptophan helps create serotonin.



Each Pooch & Mutt treat contains natural ingredients alongside collagen for healthy skin & coat, and probiotics to not only encourage healthy digestion, but provide other benefits such as supporting cognitive function, as similarly to humans, good health starts in the gut.



Pooch & Mutt are pioneers both in terms of creating treats that dogs find irresistible and placing a focus on pets’ mental wellbeing as well as physical, finding the connection between the food dogs eat and the behaviour they exhibit.



The brand is leading the pack in terms of a holistic approach to animal wellbeing, and doing the right thing for people, pets, and the planet, helping consumers in a simple, accessible way to understand ways in which they feed their dog can create a better mood and life for them.



The new flavours are the result of research into animal preferences, and common complaints owners have about their pets’ behaviours and physical wellbeing.



Traditionally-flavoured Duck and Rosemary will help in reducing bacteria levels, which can lead to reduced plaque formation and can help maintain healthy gums. On top of this, breath will automatically smell fresher.



Collagen, a structural protein, has been added to aid in gum healing and to bolster jaw and tooth health. When tissues around the teeth are supported, they can stay in good health much further into a dog’s life.



The sodium HMP has been scientifically proven to help to soften and remove calculus (without having to get that dreaded toothbrush out). This results in less gingivitis and an overall healthier mouth.



Shrimp and Coconut treats offer a taste of Thailand and are packed with collagen and omega 3 that can improve skin barrier function, so skin remains healthy and hydrated. A broken skin barrier can result in more infections and an urge to itch so owners must do all they can to keep it intact.



Melon is a natural source of antioxidants which can help to reduce inflammation - something which is especially important for patients with atopic dermatitis and allergies.



The last of the new products is the most revolutionary – Turkey and Hemp, designed to promote calmness and reduce stress and anxiety in dogs.



Hemp is an exciting ingredient that has a whole host of benefits, being an all-natural stress reliever and rich in omega 3s, omega 6s and antioxidants – with Pooch & Mutt early to recognise its importance and include it in a dog treat.



Valerian root has been used in the treatment of sleep disorders for hundreds of years. It acts as a mild sedative on the central nervous system and can help dogs get their forty winks. It can be especially useful for older dogs who struggle to nod off and stay sleeping.



Pooch & Mutt’s in-house veterinary surgeon, Dr Linda Simon, said: “We are very excited to introduce something special we have been working on behind the scenes here at Pooch & Mutt.



“This new range of tasty treats targets some important areas of canine health and offers a range of benefits.



“From skin and coat to mental wellbeing and oral hygiene, there is something here for every pooch and mutt.



“As well as helping to address underlying issues, the ingredients in these treats can also prevent problems from developing in the first place.



“These treats can be fed whenever you like, such as during training sessions and as little rewards for good behaviour but remember, treats should never make up more than 10% of your furry friend’s diet.”



The new collection will be available online at www.poochandmutt.co.uk from January 2021 and in stores including Sainsbury’s and Ocado from 24th January 2021. Individual flavours are available in packs of 7x 120g or a Taster Pack containing one of each flavour.



About Pooch & Mutt



Pooch & Mutt was founded in 2007 as a healthy mainstream alternative to the junk-filled ‘Big Pet Food’ brands on the market. Founder, Guy Blaskey, did a lot of running with his dog (and company mascot) Pepper. At the time there were other good quality pet foods emerging on the market, but none that embraced the power of positive nutrition, that you see in sports nutrition. Working with some of the top nutritionists in the UK, Guy developed the Pooch & Mutt food range, to not only cut out the junk of mass-produced pet foods but to include positive nutrition, such as supplements and nutraceuticals, to help owners make healthier choices for their pets and help their dogs lead happy healthy lives. Pooch and Mutt believe firmly that pets’ mental health is of equal importance to the physical, and constantly look for ingredients to promote that side of wellbeing. Pooch & Mutt makes complete, grain-free dry and wet food for dogs and cats, as well as natural supplements, treats and chews.



