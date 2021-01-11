Applications now open to be a Slipper Tester – get paid to wear slippers all day



• Welsh brand - www.bedroomathletics.com, is recruiting two new experts to join its Chepstow business that specialises in designing quality slippers for the UK

• Ideal lockdown role which offers 40k pro-rata salary

• Opportunity comes at right time as 86% of people said in recent research that they enjoy no longer having to wear shoes on work time.



Snagging a job that keeps your feet cosy is one thing, but one that you can do from the comfort of your home is another. The dream job of 2021 is up for grabs thanks to Bedroom Athletics, which is looking to fill two posts and appoint two national Slipper Testers in the next month.



With working at home still the norm for most of us, and a new lockdown just announced, there is a new job opportunity that is literally the perfect fit.



Leading slipper, loungewear and soft furnishings company Bedroom Athletics is recruiting for two new slipper testers to join its team to test not only slippers but cosy dressing gowns, throws and cushions.



For this role you won’t even need to leave the comfort of your own home, as the successful candidates are treated to a range of slippers, dressing gowns, cushions and throws to road test for style, performance, warmth and wear and tear.



In September 2020 Bedroom Athletics surveyed 2000 adults* about their home office habits and discovered that 86 per cent of respondents enjoyed no longer having to wear shoes on work time.



This role is the Cinderella of the job market as the successful candidates will wear new prototypes of the forthcoming Bedroom Athletics range of slipper boots, mules and loafers to ensure they’re up to scratch for UK slippers lovers. Enjoying the cosiest Grade A Shearling, luxury faux fur, not to mention Harris Tweed fabrics, the two lucky applicants can be based anywhere in the UK and obviously must be keen slipper wearers.



Howard Wetter, Founder of Bedroom Athletics said today: “We’re a small but growing business and have already employed two new senior members of staff in the last three months. With the two new slipper testers on-board we’ll be in an even better position to provide the UK’s working from home work-force with second-to-none quality slippers.



He continued: “I can’t wait to see the applications, with recent lockdowns across the UK we hope it will be the perfect job for someone, it really is a great role to slip into.”



Candidates must be able to wear slippers at least 12 hours a day, be attuned to their senses, particularly touch, and provide honest and clear reviews and feedback.



The role, from leading brand Bedroom Athletics, is worth a whopping 40,000 pounds FTC** and involves testing a selection of brand new – often not yet on the market slippers and or homewares and providing feedback to the designers at Bedroom Athletics on fit, wear and tear and design as well as road (or in this case sofa) testing a range of the new Bedroom Athletics homewares.



The position is the perfect fit for anyone who wants to work part-time, is a student or stay at home mum or freelancer as the two day a month post pays 333 (GBP) a month for two days slipper tester consultancy.



Anyone wanting to apply can do so here: https://www.bedroomathletics.com/pages/slipper-tester-applic...



About Bedroom Athletics: Established in 2007 and based in Wales, Bedroom Athletics designs stylish loungewear, slippers and house shoes. The product range combines the best quality sourced materials with the latest prints, styles and colours. With a Trust Pilot average rating of ‘Excellent’ Bedroom Athletics focuses its product and range development around customer feedback and input.



The closing date is 31st January 2021. The post will commence in March and will be paid 333 (GBP) per month for two days consultancy**. The successful candidates (one male and one female) will be the official Slipper Tester for 2021 and work closely with Bedroom Athletics to test sample products across the range, produce written reviews and collaborate with Bedroom Athletics on fit, design and social media.



* Study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bedroom Athletics, September 2020