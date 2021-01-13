In partnership with our internal marketing team in 2020, they truly blew it out of the water with record editorial results and reach

Touchdown PR’s efforts around the Exabeam ‘2020 Cybersecurity Professionals Salary, Skills and Stress Report’ honored for providing valuable resources to the cybersecurity community



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 – Touchdown PR, a global business and technology PR firm, today announced that its press outreach, data analysis and content creation efforts on the Exabeam ‘2020 Cybersecurity Professionals Salary, Skills and Stress Report’ have been recognized as the Best PR/Marketing Campaign of 2020 by the Tech Ascension Awards.



As a leader in security analytics and automation, Exabeam’s mission is to help security teams outsmart the odds by making their security operations centers (SOCs) more efficient and effective. This annual report provides technological analysis and information on how security practitioners’ peers are handling the latest threats, gender diversity, workload challenges, training opportunities and even 2020’s unique remote work and personal life stressors.



Larissa Gaston, VP, corporate marketing, Exabeam, said, “Our partnership with Touchdown PR has been instrumental in getting these valuable insights on improving security practitioners’ careers and their companies’ SOCs in front of that target audience year after year. In partnership with our internal marketing team in 2020, they truly blew it out of the water with record editorial results and reach.”



The campaign featured an in-depth report, press release, blogs, global media coverage and press briefings. Touchdown PR played a key role in elevating the strategy, including identifying the top angles that would stand out in the competitive research landscape -- as well as drafting the press release and handling press outreach. Ultimately, Exabeam and Touchdown PR found that while most security pros support the use of automation, half of younger staffers fear being replaced by it as the most enticing finding. On a positive note, the team also identified statistics that could drive jobseekers to consider the cybersecurity industry as the next stop in their career journey -- an upward trend in satisfaction around role and responsibilities (96%), salary (87%) and work/life balance (77%).



Together, Touchdown PR and Exabeam achieved more than 50 editorial results, including features in TechRepublic, SC Magazine, SDxCentral, Hackernoon, CISO Mag, Security Magazine, CompTIA, BetaNews, International Business Times and more, paving the way for substantial sales leads.



“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many technology companies were forced to rethink their product and company news pipelines. This led to an unprecedented number relying on research to break into the crowded news cycle,” said Emily Gallagher, EVP, Touchdown PR. “Though the Exabeam report is an annual study, the PR and marketing teams were faced with the unique 2020 challenge of ensuring the findings were properly heard amidst the competitive noise. With our international PR expertise and Exabeam’s unmatched security knowledge, we built a campaign that reached Exabeam’s customers, prospects and the broader cybersecurity industry, providing critical information as they evaluate their career paths and SOC technology.”



The Tech Ascension Awards recognize the very best leaders and innovations in B2C and B2B technology. The Tech Ascension awards judged marketing and PR category applicants based on innovation and uniqueness, story impact in the market and brand awareness achieved.



“The market story that Touchdown PR was able to tell for Exabeam was critically important during COVID-19,” said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. “This campaign provided valuable resources to the cybersecurity community and Exabeam’s customer base, and we are excited to be able to recognize them for their achievement.”



