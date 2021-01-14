London / Berlin, January 14th, 2021 - The leading digital healthcare provider Zava is continuing its rapid growth in the UK and Europe and is expanding its range of services to include a component for local care. Zava just acquired the digital health startup Medlanes, with its network of more than 200 local GPs and specialists across Germany.



Medlanes was founded in 2014 in Berlin by Erik Stoffregen and Dr. Emil Kendziorra and has since developed into the German market leader in arranging private doctors visits in patients’ homes. Erik Stoffregen remains on board as managing director of Medlanes.



David Meinertz, CEO Zava, says: “The acquisition of Medlanes is an important step in our growth strategy. With Medlanes’ strong network of doctors, we can bridge the gap between online healthcare and local structures. We offer up-to-date care that focuses on health conscious patients."

Dr. Claudia Linke, Head of Zava Germany, adds: “Zava facilitates access to healthcare for patients and doctors. With Medlanes, we can offer both groups even more services and flexibility in the future."



Erik Stoffregen, Managing Director of Medlanes, says: “Zava's focus on patients needs and high quality standards is consistent with our approach, which enables treatments 365 days a year at a location of the patient’s choice. We see enormous growth potential by combining the patient journey with both online and offline elements. Together with Zava we want to contribute to taking healthcare to the next level."



The prerequisites for integrating Medlanes into the service portfolio of the telemedicine pioneer Zava are excellent: With the ban on remote treatment in Germany being lifted in 2018, digital health services such as video consultations and apps have been on the rise. This was further accelerated by the Corona pandemic as patients try to avoid the risks of infection in GP waiting rooms. Nevertheless, local medical care remains essential: for example for extensive diagnostics, aftercare or for severe and acute cases. In conjunction with established structures, digital healthcare can become a solid pillar in the health system and offer patients real benefits. Together, Medlanes and Zava want to create further innovative patient pathways in the next few months.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price and the other details of the contractual provisions.





About Zava

Zava is the leading provider of telemedical services for patients in the UK and Europe. Since 2011, Zava’s doctors have carried out almost 5 million consultations and treatments across the UK, Germany, Ireland, and France. Patients can access medical care 7 days a week online and via phone and video consultations. And patients can choose to have their medication delivered directly to their home or to pick it up at a local pharmacy.



Zava was founded by David Meinertz (CEO) and employs around 200 people at company locations in London and Hamburg.



More information at: www.zavamed.com









About Medlanes

Medlanes is the leading medical home visit provider in Germany. With over 200 doctors in over 20 cities, Medlanes is available to patients 365 days a year.



Medlanes was founded in 2014 by Erik Stoffregen (CEO) and Dr. Emil Kendziorra and has company locations in Berlin and Potsdam.



In addition to home visits, Medlanes also offers prioritised practice visits and telemedical treatments. Appointments are organised and coordinated digitally. Patients can book appointments via app, web or telephone. More information at www.medlanes.com





