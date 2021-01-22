LONDON, 22 January 2021 -- Chaser, the global credit control automation platform, today announced the release of a Payment Portal, in app, that enables the customers of users to see all invoices due in one place and pay them instantly.



Chaser has helped over 800+ businesses improve their chances to be paid, and much faster, too. Now, in addition to sending email reminders to their customers, users can send access to the Payment Portal, which gives full visibility over all paid and due invoices, as well as access to relevant, downloadable documentation in one place.



With the Payment Portal, users improve their chances of getting paid by offering multiple payment options, such as instant card payments and international bank transfers. The Payment Portal is seamlessly connected with Chaser and can be easily added into payment reminders.



Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser, has said: "The customer payment portal is a non-negotiable part of a credit control automation solution, particularly for companies building out a holistic customer experience. By launching the Payment Portal so early in the year, Chaser is hoping to offer some relief to SMEs that have been struggling more with late payments since the start of the pandemic. Our aim is to make getting paid as easy - and quick - as possible, for our users and also for their customers. All businesses should have the confidence that they will get paid for their work.”



Pedro Sampaio, CTO of Chaser, has said: "Having a customer payment portal allows our users to provide their customers with visibility on payment information, access to payment options, and the freedom to pay in the way they want. We’re pleased with the results from BETA testing, received much positive feedback from users and look forward to continuing to innovate our tech in this space.”



The Payment Portal is available on Professional, Enterprise and Custom Plans. More information can be found here (https://www.chaserhq.com/features/payment-portal) or by signing up for the webinar here (https://creditcontrol.chaserhq.com/chaser-webinar).





ABOUT CHASER

Chaser Technologies Limited (https://www.chaserhq.com/ ) helps small and mid-size businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning payment chasing automation platform, debt collections services and outsourced credit control services. Since launching in 2014, Chaser has been dedicated to solving this late payment problem for all businesses that sell on payment terms. By sending automatic and intelligent reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over £3 billion in overdue invoices.



Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence ‘Cloud App of the Year’ three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero’s ‘App Partner of the Year’ (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).



