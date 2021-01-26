SigNet by Armour has been specifically designed for use by non-regulated organisations that require enterprise-grade secure communications

Signal-based secure communications app extends enterprise features to support organisations moving away from WhatsApp



London, UK - Armour® Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has announced the availability of SigNet by Armour® v2.1, which includes new features designed specifically for enterprises. SigNet by Armour, provides secure voice, video, messaging, group chat, file attachments and MessageBurn (timed messages) with AES-256 bit encryption for iOS and Android devices, and for use with Windows 10, macOS and Linux. Based on the well respected Signal app, SigNet by Armour provides additional security features such as an on-premises option for total privacy and no auditability (as well as the choice of cloud installation), secure groups and allow listing features, and a much improved, highly intuitive user interface.



New with SigNet v2.1 is support for QR codes and deep links for one-click provisioning which streamlines on-boarding new users, and saves time and resource for IT departments.



David Holman, Director at Armour Comms commented; “SigNet by Armour has been specifically designed for use by non-regulated organisations that require enterprise-grade secure communications. SigNet provides a great user experience, with the assurance of absolute privacy for data and meta-data, that stays completely within the control of the enterprise. At a time of heightened concern about new privacy policies of consumer-grade messaging apps SigNet is a better, more secure alternative that is GDPR compliant, specifically designed for professional use.”



SigNet has a range of built-in features ideal for mitigating security threats in an enterprise environment, such as;



• centralised control of device access so only authorised users can connect to the secure communications service;

• files and attachments are kept within the app and therefore remain encrypted at all times, even when stored on the device;

• management of connectivity between users and groups to provide security segregation within the user space.

• automatic alert sent to the sender of a message if a screenshot has been taken by the recipient;

• peer to peer encryption, removing the need for a central key server;

• no recording or auditability.



SigNet by Armour is available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) product hosted on Armour’s secure cloud, or as an on-premises installation, and uses a peer-to-peer key management system.



Armour Comms has published a White Paper: download Why WhatsApp Is Not Suitable for the Workplace.



Or email: andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk









ends -

NOTES TO EDITORS



About Armour Comms

Armour® Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced AES 256 bit peer to peer encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour® are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. If required Armour’s technology can interoperate with SIP based PBXs and commonly used UC installations.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to an organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour’s products include FIPS, NATO and CPA approved offerings up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.



Armour’s products are trusted by Government departments, banks, law enforcement, defence and health organisations, and enterprises around the world.



For more information please visit: Armour Comms

Follow us on Twitter:

Join us on Linked In:



Editor Contact:

Andreina West

PR Artistry

Tel +44 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk