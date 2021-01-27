Leading European digital healthcare provider Zava continues with its rapid expansion plans by integrating the German B2B video service platform sprechstunde.online, taking the next big step towards more comprehensive and nationwide telemedicine care in Germany.



Sprechstunde.online hosts a certified video consultation platform which caters for patients with both private and public health insurance packages, making it a market leader among practitioners who operate as independent service providers.



Together, Zava and sprechstunde.online will be launching a new telemedicine platform for patients and service providers, which will make Zava’s services in Germany available free of charge as part of the standard care for patients with public health insurance.



According to David Meinertz, Zava’s CEO, “Zava is switching to 360° mode, paving the way for a holistic view of patients and service providers. In the outpatient sector, we are now a leader thanks to this pioneering merger with sprechstunde.online. With Zava, switching between the analogue and digital world will become a matter of course for a large number of healthcare providers and their patients.”



Dr Claudia Linke, Head of Germany at Zava adds, “By working with sprechstunde.online, we will be able to offer doctors and other medical service providers a lot of flexibility and various entry options, in order to help shape telemedicine directly. Entry into the public health insurance market with sprechstunde.online for Zava patients, will be the first milestone."



Jochen Roeser, Managing Director of sprechstunde.online, states “We offer service providers immediately usable and safe solutions for online medical consultations or therapies, including video consultations, check-ups, second opinions and follow-up appointments. By embracing digital exchange we make patient contact more flexible and infection-proof. This, coupled with Zava's close-knit relationship to their patients, enables us to complete the digital supply chain. We design new service offers consistently from the users’ perspective, opening up additional potential for our doctors and other service providers."



In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the need for digital healthcare solutions has increased enormously. With almost 5 million telemedical consultations and treatments, Zava is the leading provider of telemedical services in Europe. With over 12,000 registered users, sprechstunde.online is one of the most popular video consultation platforms in Germany. sprechstunde.online services are based on Germany’s public health insurance requirements, are GDPR-compliant and billable for all patient groups.



In addition to expanding Zava’s network of local GPs and specialists, the merger also opens doors to services in therapeutic areas as well as cross-specialty care consultations. For example, sprechstunde.online can already connect patients to orthopedic surgeons and physiotherapists via video consultation.



Both Zava and sprechstunde.online have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the merger and other contractual provisions.







About Zava

Zava is the leading provider of telemedical services for patients in the UK and Europe. Since 2011, Zava’s doctors have carried out almost 5 million consultations and treatments across the UK, Germany, Ireland, and France. Patients can access medical care 7 days a week online and via phone and video consultations. In addition, patients can choose to have their medication delivered directly to their home or pick it up at a local pharmacy.



Zava was founded by David Meinertz (CEO) and employs around 200 people at company locations in London and Hamburg.



More information can be found at: www.zavamed.com







About sprechstunde.online

sprechstunde.online is a platform for online video consultations developed by Deutsche Arzt AG. In the age of digital transformation, the rapidly changing healthcare system needs innovative, sustainable and reliable solutions. As a certified provider based on Germany’s public health insurance requirements, sprechstunde.online can be used in a variety of ways, including check-ups, consultations, therapies, second opinions, follow-up appointments, general advice, treatments and much more.



Behind sprechstunde.online is an experienced team with professional backgrounds from the health, data security, design and usability industries. With over 12,000 registered practitioners and over 1 million video minutes consultations per month, sprechstunde.online stands as Germany's leading provider of video consultation.







