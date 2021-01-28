The European Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with over 70 projects underway in 12 countries totalling 851,000 m2

DCP (datacentrepricing.com), experts in Data Centre research and analysis, has released a comprehensive update of its Data Centre Landscape service, covering 17 European Countries, 650 Data Centre providers and over 1,300 Data Centre Facilities.



The 2021 Data Centre European Report provides forecasts for third-party Data Centre Space, third-party Data Centre Power, Data Centre Revenues and Public Cloud to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Data Centre Providers in each of the 17 markets.



From the new Data Centre Landscape research, DCP has highlighted the following trends:



• The continued growth in the key five FLAP+D country markets (Germany, UK, Netherlands, France and Ireland) - which account for 70 per cent of Data Centre space – (consisting of over 2.5 million m2 of Data Centre space out of a total of 3.6 million m2 of space across the 17 countries).





• Selected Countries stand out as hot spots for future investments – Besides the core markets of the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and France, some countries are seeing extensive new investment, for example Switzerland, Poland and Ireland. "The European Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with over 70 projects underway in 12 countries totalling 851,000 m2"from 2021 onwards, increases from under 10% in Sweden up to over 100% in Ireland.





• European Data Centre Revenues are forecast to be Euro €10,063 million - across the 17 countries as of the end of 2020 – increasing to Euro €14,722 million by the end of 2024 – an increase of 46 per cent over the period.





• European Public Cloud Revenues are forecast to be Euro €53,440 million - across the 17 countries as of the end of 2020 – increasing to Euro €81,726 million by the end of 2024 – an increase of 53 per cent over the period.



Each of the Data Centre market is continuing to grow despite the increase in Public Cloud services suggesting that the services are broadly complementary. Data Centre Providers report that cloud services are becoming a key customer segment, accounting for up to 30 per cent of their revenues. Increasingly European enterprises are pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy and are interconnecting via a Data Centre to enable a mix of cloud and colocation services – providing an uplift in revenues to both the Cloud and the Data Centre Provider.



The Data Centre Landscape highlights the new investment that is being made in Europe, in particular by US Data Centre entrants including CyrusOne, QTS, ServerChoice, Iron Mountain and Vantage Data Centers. These new entrants are introducing new campus Data Centres with Vantage Data Centers developing campus facilities in Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.







Coverage: The 17 European countries covered include: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.



About the DCP Data Centre Landscapes: Provides unique research into 17 Data Centre country markets. Each Landscape includes a list of the key Data Centre Providers & Facilities with raised floor space and power as of the end of 2020. It also includes a forecast for average Data Centre Pricing, Data Centre floor space, power and revenues from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024. Finally, it provides a revenue forecast for Public Cloud revenues in each country over the same period. Further information on the DCP Data Centre Landscape is shown on the DCP website at: www.datacentrepricing.com



About DCP (www.datacentrepricing.com) – DCP provides research and consultancy for the Data Centre industry worldwide. DCP provides a range of subscription research services and once off reports, including the UK-DC Trends Tracker & the Euro-DC Trends Tracker and has published reports on the Data Centre markets in Africa, the Middle East, China, the Asia Pacific & developing markets worldwide. DCP has created a unique database of 3rd party Data Centres which include 1,200 Data Centre Providers & 3,000 Data Centre facilities in 54 countries worldwide. Further information on DCP can be found on the DCP website at: www.datacentrepricing.com