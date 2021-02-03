NatWest has today announced the launch of a new grant finder service in conjunction with Swoop, which will allow UK businesses to search for grants to help support their business deal with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank wants to help provide SMEs with greater access to third party funding which is not in the form of debt, and via this new service, aims to help connect these entrepreneurs with grant providers such as National Schemes, Local Authorities, Growth Hubs, Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) and privately funded schemes.



Powered by business financing success story Swoop, the new platform will allow businesses to quickly and efficiently access tailored grant options. Following completion of a simple questionnaire, applicants can review grants matched specifically to their business, and can choose to apply directly or request assistance from Swoop. Applicants do not need to be existing NatWest customers to use the new service, which can be accessed through the bank’s website.



Andrew Harrison, Head of Business Banking, NatWest said:

“We know how challenging and unsettling this last year has been for the UK’s entrepreneurs and SMEs. The tenacity and resilience this group have shown in the face of so much uncertainty has been inspiring, and we’re pleased to have been able to help so many businesses access the funding they’ve needed, whether through our delivery of government schemes, or through more conventional lending.

But we know borrowing isn’t right for all businesses at this moment in time, which is why we’re delighted to be working with Swoop to offer business leaders simple access to the vast array of grant funding currently available across the UK. Swoop is the only holistic source of third party grant options in the UK, and together we want to help more entrepreneurs than ever before grow, thrive and survive as we look forward to a brighter 2021.”



Andrea Reynolds, CEO of Swoop said:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Natwest to deliver this much needed solution to all SMEs across the UK. Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs to make the right financial decisions every day by bringing all their finance options together in one place, personalised to their specific business circumstance.

Now more than ever SMEs need the right information at their fingertips. By combining the reach of Natwest with the power of Swoop’s advanced technology together we’re ensuring SME access to grants can support recovery and growth as we move into 2021 and beyond.”

NatWest’s new business grant finder service powered by Swoop is now live at www.business.natwest.com







For more information or to request interviews contact Mike Johnston at NatWest Group press office, mike.johnston@natwest.com, 07584 403860, or Charlotte Forsberg at Swoop press office, charlotte@swoopfunding.com



About Swoop

Swoop is a business funding and savings platform enabling businesses to discover the right funding solutions across loans, equity and grants, and to identify and easily make savings - all in one fell swoop.

Swoop works with over 1,000 funding providers from mainstream banks, alternative lenders, venture capital funds, SEIS/EIS funds, angel investors and grant agencies, meaning that whatever the funding requirement, Swoop is able to offer a solution.

And with their open banking technology, you can see potential savings and switch expenditure on everyday business expenses like foreign exchange, utilities and insurance. All of this is done automatically through their advanced technology coupled with an expert team.



About NatWest

NatWest serves customers in England and Wales, supporting them with their personal, private, and business banking needs. NatWest helps customers at all stages in their lives, from opening student accounts, to buying their first home, setting up a business, and saving for retirement.

Alongside a wide range of banking services, NatWest offers businesses specialist sector knowledge in areas such as sustainable energy, commercial property and technology, as well as access to specialist entrepreneurial support.