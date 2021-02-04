Being a mum is such an exciting and rewarding time, but it can also be daunting, hectic and a whole host of other emotions. One of the things you don’t need as a mum is extra bags to carry or you back hurting from lugging around the million things you need. Stash+Stow have created a backpack that's perfect for you!

One of the most import things is that it doesn’t hurt your back and that your hands are free. Using a backpack is scientifically proven to be better for you than a shoulder bag. The thicker straps spread the weight evenly, helping your body to carry the load.



Help is at hand with different sections and separators too, for organisation and ease. The Plus+ Backpack features a bottle pocket on the side of the bag for easy access for you or your baby and wipeable food or shoe compartment to pack jars, snacks or muddy shoes when you are out and about.



Life with children can be unpredictable and you could be out the house longer than you think and suddenly your phone is out of battery and you’re left feeling stranded. All Stash+Stow’s backpacks come with a free portable charger which can be connected to the built in USB port. Whether it’s the iPad for entertainment or your phone, you’ll never be left out of charge and there's even a padded laptop compartment for you too!



The backpack can also be converted to a pram bag to hang off the handle, with our matching pram straps. The vegan PU exterior leather is water resistant, and the interior is wipe clean, and better for the environment. There’s no need to worry about spills or taking you bag outside.

Be super organised, super stylish and super charged with stash+stow!



Stash+Stow call 07932 639008

https://www.stashandstow.com/

sarah@latitudestudios.co.uk