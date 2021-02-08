Orderwise launches Mobile WMS for Android to provide seamless integration with its award-winning software

UK business software provider, OrderWise, has announced the arrival of its latest handheld technology application, Mobile WMS for Android, to offer seamless integration with its award-winning ERP and WMS solutions.



The application, which incorporates hardware from Zebra, provides OrderWise users with the functionality to automate warehouse picking using wireless handheld terminals (HHTs) that transfer data in real-time. Users are able to assign and amalgamate picks and other stock tasks to enhance picking speed and efficiency while prioritising urgent orders and abiding to courier cut-off times.



As part of the solution, OrderWise is combining its software technology with Zebra’s TC52 HHT, which operates using Android 8 Oreo OS, and the TC21 HHT, which benefits from Android 10 OS. Users can choose up to (5400 mAh) 14 hours of power for devices, which is suited for operatives working long or double shifts, and the devices’ fast-charging capabilities allow operatives an extra two hours of working time from 15 minutes of charging.



Jon Roberts, Head of Sales at OrderWise, said:

“Our Mobile WMS app for Android provides our customers with a unique opportunity to experience complete warehouse automation as part of a fully integrated solution. This means that customers can have their ERP, WMS and Mobile WMS for Android seamlessly linked together, opposed to having disparate systems that can lead to a muddled back office and constant rekeying of data.



“Following external impacts such as Covid-19, businesses are realising the potential that automation can have on their operation. For example, Mobile WMS for Android allows social distancing measures to easily be put into place using walk routes, and low-touch fulfilment of stock makes the warehouse a much more secure environment.



“Automation has gone from being a “nice to have” to a “must have” in the last year, and investing in technology of this kind is becoming essential to not get left behind in an increasingly high-speed and online climate.”



