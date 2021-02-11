The requirements to achieve certification are detailed and rigorous - the CySure team helped us to navigate successfully through the complexities

Independent global provider and maintainer of trader-voice systems secures information security CE certification critical for client business



Cyber security specialist CySure Services Limited worked with Trading System Support (TSS), an independent global provider and maintainer of trader-voice systems, to provide consultancy to help achieve Cyber Essentials (CE) certification, the UK Government assurance for information security. Cyber Essentials is operated by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and encourages organisations to adopt good practice in information security. CySure provided TSS with guidance on the policies, procedures and training required to meet the standard. Achieving CE certification enables TSS to provide assurance to clients that it has systems and processes in place to mitigate the risks of potential cyber-attacks and threats to customer data.



Bryan Erazo, Project Manager at Trading System Support said, “The Cyber Essentials programme underpins our systems and services and is critical to our business. It demonstrates that we take safeguarding our customers’ data very seriously and gives our clients peace of mind knowing TSS staff, processes and information systems are certified to government standards. The guidance provided by CySure was invaluable. The requirements to achieve certification are detailed and rigorous - the CySure team helped us to navigate successfully through the complexities outlined in the governance.”



Guy Lloyd, Director of CySure Services added, “Cyber security has become a fundamental component of business operations. In a recent government report on Cyber Security Skills in the UK (i) it was highlighted that nearly 50% of companies lack staff with the technical, incident response and governance skills needed to manage their cyber security.



“Often those in charge of cyber security do not have the confidence to carry out the kinds of tasks outlined in the Cyber Essentials scheme. At CySure we have extensive experience in helping guide companies like TSS through the complex safety procedures and protocols outlined in the governance, to put processes in place and train staff to achieve the certification.”



Cyber Essentials aims to provide businesses with a structured framework and a continuous process that implements the minimum standards to deflect most cyber-attacks. Being fully CE compliant mitigates many of the possible risks that businesses may face, including malware infections, cyber-attacks and hacking. CySure’s Cyber Security Policy Manager (CSPM) provides an end-to-end view, guidance and over-sight of an organisation’s cyber-security policies, processes and procedures.



About Trading System Support (TSS)

TSS is the largest independent global provider and maintainer of trader-voice systems. From our offices around the world it supplies, installs and supports trader-voice systems from BT, Speakerbus and Unify as well as refurbished equipment from IPC and Etrali. Voice recording is essential, of course, and our principal solutions are from Nice, Red Box, ASC, Verint and Mida Solutions.



Over 25,000 traders and back-office people at 150 customers in 22 countries rely on TSS. It delivers on-site and remote support from our offices in the main financial centres and a global eco-system of vetted partners.



The company operates across offices in London, Paris, New York, Singapore, Hong-Kong and Stockholm. TSS is Cyber Essentials certified, demonstrating that it takes safeguarding customers’ data very seriously. It requires every device and application to be regularly assessed, replaced or upgraded, including all aspects of remote communications for staff and also for customers using remote turrets and soft-turrets connected to its ‘cloud’. Information Security will be a key part of any system proposed or supplied by TSS.



About CySure

CySure is a cyber security company founded by experts with extensive experience in operational and risk management. The company’s HQ is in London, England and CySure’s flagship solution – Cyber Security Policy Manager (CSPM) incorporates GDPR and UK CE cyber security standards to guide organisations through complex, emerging safety procedures and protocols, improve their online security and reduce the risk of cyber threats.



(i) Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) released a Cyber Security Skills in the UK Labour Market 2020 Report