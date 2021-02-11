Datacentrepricing calculates that the capex for the new data centre developments in the 12 European countries will total Euro 9 billion in total.

Datacentrepricing specialists in Data Centre research worldwide, has today published a new forecast for Data Centre Developments in Europe.



About the report, called Data Centre Developments in Europe – 2021 onwards uses information on over seventy (70) projects collated by DCP on key new third-party Data Centres planned across twelve (12) European Countries.





This report finds that there will be over 850k m2 of potential raised floor space under development with over 1,500 MW of power when complete.



" Datacentrepricing calculates that the capex for the new data centre developments in the 12 European countries will total Euro 9 billion in total. "







From the research, datacentrepricing highlights the following key trends:







i) Although the UK is forecast to see marginally the highest increase in Data Centre space - in terms of percentage growth it is ranked only ninth out of the twelve Countries surveyed.





ii) Countries containing the so-called FLAP cities (the acronym for Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam & Paris) are set to see relatively low levels of growth - with Germany ranked seventh out of the twelve markets surveyed, the UK in ninth, France in tenth and the Netherlands in eleventh place out of twelve (12) in terms of percentage growth.





iii) Countries of the so-called Tier 2 markets, which have less established Data Centre markets, are set to see the highest rates of percentage growth - led by Ireland and Italy – followed by Austria, Spain, Switzerland and Poland.





iv) The growth in some markets could be transformative - in Ireland new campus facilities planned from CyrusOne, K2 Data Centres and Echelon Data Centres will more than double potential capacity. In Italy, new developments by Aruba, Equinix and Vantage Data Centers will boost Italian space by over 60 per cent.





v) The key to new developments is the introduction of large new campus developments suitable for Hyperscale applications by a range of large investors including - Ark Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, Aruba, Interxion/Digital Realty, CyrusOne, NTT Global Ltd and Equinix.





Data Centre construction in Europe is currently booming - with the first phase of build outs to appear during 2022. Compared with 2019 to 2020 the number of new Data Centre projects from 2021 to 2022 have increased by 50 per cent.





The growth in new facilities in Europe reflects the spread of Data Centres to smaller metro markets in Europe who are now catching up with the larger FLAP markets with large campus developments. The relative lull in Data Centre investment in 2019 to 2020 a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in new projects scheduled to start from 2021 and 2022. DCP will continue to track these new developments.



_______________________________________________________





Note to the editor



email: info@datacentrepricing.com or call Margrit Sessions +44 777 625 4827



About the DCP Data Centre Developments in Europe – 2021 onwards report: The DCP report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across twelve European Countries (including: Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland & the UK) using DCP’s unique database of third- party Data Centres in Europe collated at the end of December 2020. Further information about the report is to be available on the DCP website at: www.datacentrepricing.com and costs GBP £595 for a single user licence.







About DCP (www.datacentrepricing.com): DCP is the Data Centre research and consulting business line of London-based international telecoms and research firm Tariff Consultancy Ltd (TCL). DCP provides a wide range of reports on Data Centre & Cloud services and in 2020 alone has published reports on the Data Centre China, Africa, Middle East, Asia Pacific and European Data Centre & Cloud markets. DCP also publishes twice a year the Euro Data Centre Trends Tracker & the UK Data Centre Trends Tracker which provides an update of Data Centre pricing, power, space & key developments in the European & UK country markets. Further information about DCP’s services is available on the www.datacentrepricing.com website.