Two exceptional names have joined forces to deliver a shared philosophy of life and discovery. Ocean Residences Development Ltd. and Chenot (HC International S.A.) have agreed a partnership to offer the very best in 21st century health and wellness on board M/Y NJORD, the ultimate private residential community at sea.



M/Y NJORD is passionate about providing the very best services to their discerning international residents, all of whom have a desire for health and wellness, discovery, philanthropy and adventure – and, with nearly 50 years of sustained scientific innovation behind it, Chenot is a natural choice.



Chenot will operate from M/Y NJORD, offering a world-class medical spa facility, alongside their extensive health and wellness programmes. Their services include transformative wellbeing treatments, individually tailored holistic routines and preventative therapies, all based on the Chenot Method®. Located on Deck 10 with stunning open-ended panoramic views, this 930 sq m facility is set within the signature Chenot interiors of modern understated luxury. In addition to the spa and wellness facilities, the yacht has a fully equipped and professionally staffed medical centre on Deck 3.



Dr. George Gaitanos, Chenot’s Chief Operating and Scientific Officer, explains: “Our wellbeing is a non-negotiable necessity to life and no longer optional, especially while travelling extensively and for a long time. This partnership will offer a transformational experience integrating health with wellbeing resulting in an extraordinary ‘vitality to life.’



“It is this vitality that provides the full strength of energy and harmony in life that must be reflected within us on a daily basis. Our partnership with M/Y NJORD provides residents and their families, friends and guests access to something that is beyond the world of spas. It is exclusive, immersive and most importantly, a complete and distinct experience. The science behind Chenot, combined with the services and lifestyle on the superyacht, will lead to guests experiencing the absolute,” concludes Dr. Gaitanos.



Residents will be able to embark on their wellness routine while travelling, devoting important time to their health with bespoke holistic, dietary and physical treatments complemented by natural therapies to detox, de-stress, re-energise, reset and rebalance both body and mind. As Henri Chenot himself, founder of the Chenot Group has always believed: “You need to live in harmony with yourself to be in good health.”



The affiliation between M/Y NJORD and Chenot will offer residents an unprecedented on-board wellness destination, setting a new standard with treatments combined with an extraordinary level of personalised care and service, all delivered while the superyacht sails to some of the most exquisite locations across the globe.



“There is clearly a growing demand for a private, bespoke yachting lifestyle where residents, their families and guests can travel in a safe and healthy environment,” says COO of Ocean Residences Development, Alain Gruber. “M/Y NJORD will be very appealing to those who share a sense of adventure, and desire personal enrichment and life-changing experiences. The partnership with Chenot will give our residents the assurance of receiving treatments based on profound scientific research at every level.”



Gruber adds: “We are delighted to be partnering with this outstanding brand, as they share our philosophy and the highest standards of service. Our residents will benefit from their unrivalled expertise as industry leaders with nearly 50 years of experience in the medical spa, health and wellness field.”



***



About M/Y NJORD:



At 293 metres in length, M/Y NJORD, the finest address - everywhere in the world, offers 118 luxury residences in 21 distinct configurations, comprising two to six bedrooms ranging from 116 sq m to 800 sq m. She is the world’s only residential yacht to have 14 duplex residences, along with two spectacular triplexes with private elevators. M/Y NJORD will be the most technically advanced “green ship” operating at the highest environmental standards. In an industry first, all crew will have single accommodation with room sizes exceeding ILO standards, supporting the company’s mission to attract and retain a first-class crew.



M/Y NJORD’s design is the realisation of a brilliant team of naval architects, engineers and designers led by Jean-Louis Stutzmann, the chief designer and a noted interior designer with an extensive career in yacht design and luxury residential projects. Working alongside him is Espen Øino International, one of the world’s leading superyacht design companies, which designed M/Y NJORD’s exterior.



M/Y NJORD will host an impressive array of amenities, which includes a marina, a yacht and sailing club, and an expedition and dive centre with various watercraft including submersibles. Additionally, there is a professional-standard oceanographic research laboratory and a gyroscopic telescope housed in the top deck observatory. Furthermore six superb restaurants, a gourmet market and culinary studio await the most discerning gourmet and food lover. The yacht accommodates up to two eight-seater, twin-engine helicopters and four purpose-built luxury tenders. Further features include a high-speed satellite communication system, a range of sporting facilities including a fully equipped golf centre, pools, a gym, an arts and craft centre, a library and a theatre.



M/Y NJORD will offer the highest levels of security systems and privacy. Health, safety and wellbeing are also of paramount importance and the yacht will be equipped with the most advanced medical testing, monitoring and diagnostic equipment. Highly experienced medical professionals, who follow strict protocols and best practice in accordance with guidelines from the United States and Norwegian governments, will staff the medical centre.



www.my-njord.com



***



About Chenot:



Co-founded by Henri and Dominique Chenot, the Chenot Group is a privately held company operating internationally and based in Switzerland. For almost 50 years, it has specialised in the health, wellness and hospitality sector providing and developing medical spa programmes, treatments, cosmetic products and food supplements that promote healthy living, wellness and successful ageing. Chenot has created a spa business model that is applied to three types of Chenot Centres, namely the Chenot Palace, the Chenot Espace, and Chenot Spa.



These centres differ according to the level of services and treatments that they offer, as well as the structural organisation they possess. The core approach to health and wellness in all Chenot Centres is based on the Chenot Method® treatments and protocols that, in synergy with the Chenot diet, stimulate the body and mind to detoxify, rebalance and reset the body’s functions and physiology.



The Chenot portfolio includes nine locations in eight countries – Chenot Palace Weggis, Chenot Palace Gabala, Chenot Espace L’Alberta, Italy, Chenot Espace at One&Only Portonovi, Montenegro, Chenot Spa at Barvikha Hotel & Spa Moscow, Chenot Spa at Selman Marrakech Chenot Spa at Grand Resort Lagonissi Athens, Chenot Spa at Elounda Resort Crete, Chenot Spa at One&Only Desaru Coast Malaysia, and for 2024, the private residential superyacht M/Y NJORD – The finest address. Everywhere in the world.



www.chenot.com.





***



