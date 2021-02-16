Europe’s leading legal IT Forum has been rescheduled. The British Legal Technology Forum will take place on 12th October 2021 at Old Billingsgate London, organiser Netlaw Media has confirmed.



The exhibition, which brings together senior Legal IT and Security decisions makers across the international legal sector, has seen a 15% increase in visitor registrations year on year and for 2021 this is no exception. Commenting on the date change MD, Frances Anderson says “the decision to postpone BLTF supports our commitment in keeping this elite event one of the leading forums in the industry. It is important that we can accommodate our global delegation and at full capacity in line with the government guidelines. This decision has been widely supported by key exhibitors, sponsors, partners and our stakeholders.”



Organisers Netlaw Media had shifted the March event to early July due to pandemic but has now taken the decision to move it to October.



Anderson added “we have worked hard to demonstrate the value of virtual events, and with the launch of LegalTech Talks we have continued to keep our sector engaged and connected, but we also know the vital value that physical events bring. The legal community is eager to meet in person, so we want to give all stakeholders the confidence that BLTF2021 will continue to be industry leading”.



In October 2020, Netlaw Media released details on what to expect from the 2021 forum, including new health and safety protocols and positive changes to the exhibition floor plan and registration processes. Working with all stakeholders to ensure the BLTF2021 is COVID-19 secure, Netlaw Media continues to monitor and review protocols to ensure practicality, effectiveness as well as assurance and confidence for all those in attendance.



Restrictions and control measures are expected to be adapted based on changing government restrictions and with guidance from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), alongside Event industry bodies such as the Event Industry Council and Association of Event Organisers (AEO).



Delegate registration remains open via: https://britishlegalitforum.com/delegate-registration. Netlaw Media confirmed that all current ticket holders will be automatically transferred to 12th October 2021.



Netlaw Media looks forward to welcoming the return of ‘The British Legal Technology Forum’.



