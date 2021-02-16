AMSTERDAM and FOSTER CITY, CA – 16 February 2021 – Zivver, the outbound email data protection specialist, today announced a new partnership with trusted email identity company Agari. As a result of this alliance, information security leaders now have access to a combined solution that secures all aspects of outbound email communications.



As reported in Omdia’s Market Radar 2020, outbound email security is one of the biggest challenges facing organisations today. Contributing factors include an increased remote, digital workforce (prompted by Covid-19); evolving privacy regulations and compliance demands; and email being the leading cause of data leaks worldwide, due to human error and serious security gaps. Zivver’s new partnership with Agari will address many of these challenges, bringing benefits including data leak prevention, enhanced customer trust, and compliance with global data protection regulations.



“Zivver and Agari are both recognised market-leading technologies in the secure communications space, therefore the relationship is mutually beneficial to both us and our customers,” said Wouter Klinkhamer, CEO, Zivver. “Our partnership will help further protect customers with both their outbound and inbound communications and brand reputation. This will give businesses unprecedented security across their communications platforms.”



“Security communications is a huge challenge for security teams. Zivver and Agari have complementary strengths that are widely considered by the marketplace as best-in-class for secure communications, phishing defence and simulation,” commented Tracy Pallas, vice president of worldwide Channel Sales for Agari. “By partnering with Zivver, we are giving our customers a huge advantage in making sure that their communications are secure and business interruptions are kept to a minimum through phishing attacks and human error.”



Zivver empowers organisations to safeguard sensitive information when sending emails by adding a security and privacy layer on top of existing systems, such as Outlook and Gmail. This user-focused product design allows employees to continue communicating and sharing data in their usual way, guided by non-intrusive alerts to prevent human error data leaks. With Agari, organisations can protect each user’s inbox with email defence designed to eliminate email deception. Its Agari Brand Protection product addresses the specific outbound exploit of domain spoofing/brand hijacking, to ensure that emails which are sent can be trusted by recipients. This capability complements Zivver, which secures outbound email communications in all three stages: before, during and after sending.



By choosing a combined Zivver and Agari solution, organisations will benefit from the ability to:



● Gain full visibility and governance across all email channels.

● Control digital risks with effective data and privacy protection.

● Enable compliance with evolving data protection regulations.

● Authenticate email messages and improve deliverability.

● Block inbound attacks and protect an organisation’s brand from abuse.

● Optimise brand equity, eliminate customer support costs related to email fraud, and improve email engagement rates.

● Publish a policy that instructs ISPs to deliver or delete emails.



About Zivver

Zivver is a secure communication specialist with a mission to help organisations safeguard their sensitive data, while ensuring regulatory compliance and preventing human error data leaks. Zivver optimises safe communication and productivity by adding a security and privacy layer on top of existing email systems, such as Outlook (Desktop and Microsoft 365) and Gmail. Founded in 2015 by CIO Rick Goud, Zivver has grown to over 110 employees and serves 3,500 organisations, including the Dutch judicial system, 40% of all hospitals in the Netherlands and local government authorities. In the UK, Zivver is an approved supplier of Cloud Software services on the G-Cloud 12 Framework, as well as on the NHSX Clinical Communication Tools Procurement Framework, in partnership with Barrier Networks. To date, Zivver has raised over USD 30 million in funding via DN Capital, henQ capital, Dawn Capital and SmartFin, supplemented by an innovation loan from ABN AMRO Bank.



For more information visit https://www.zivver.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Agari

Agari is the Trusted Email Identity Company™, protecting brands and people from devastating phishing and socially-engineered attacks. Using applied data science and a diverse set of signals, Agari protects the workforce from inbound business email compromise, supply chain fraud, spear phishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Agari also prevents spoofing of outbound email from the enterprise to customers, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. Learn more at agari.com.



For more information visit http://agari.info/StopPhishing1 and http://agari.info/StopPhishing2 and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Zivver UK media contact:

Sally Bratton

Bratton PR

sally.bratton@brattonpr.com

+44(0)7930 301601



Agari media contact:

Jean Creech Avent

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications

jcreech@agari.com

+1 843-986-8229