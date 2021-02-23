Industry experts will explore the future of payments, compliance, security, and customer experience

- Industry leaders from across the global payments and security space will feature at virtual conference including Oracle and PayPal -



On Wednesday 24th February 2021, PCI Pal®, the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, is hosting a virtual conference that invites attendees from around the globe to discuss and learn about the future of payment security and customer experience.



The "Payments: The Future of Security and CX" virtual conference is designed to provide insights, best practice and guidance to organisations that handle sensitive customer data in their contact centres.



Industry experts will explore the future of payments, compliance, security, and customer experience within the contact centre and wider business communications environments.



Speakers include PCI Pal’s C-suite, including CEO James Barham and CISO Geoff Forsyth, as well as Ciske Van Oosten, Head of Global Business Intelligence at Verizon, and Neira Jones, who is internationally renowned across the payments, fintech, and cyber security industries having held senior positions at Barclaycard.



In addition, confirmed partners supporting the event include leaders from Oracle, NICE inContact, Calabrio, Vonage, Worldpay from FIS and PayPal among others.



Jane Goodayle, SVP Global Marketing for PCI Pal said, “Like all other industries, the payments industry transformed in 2020. In addition to learning from those recent transformations, we anticipate lively conversations with our delegates, partners and keynote speakers about future trends in the payments space, new challenges and how we can be faster to adapt to new standards.”



"Whether you’re curious how the payments industry transformed over the past year or where it is headed in the future, attendees will come away with tips for improving security and the customer experience for their own business."



Registration:

To register for PCI Pal’s free "Payments: The Future of Security and CX" virtual conference, visit: https://www.pcipal.com/us/knowledge-centre/events/payments-t....



For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com or telephone +44 207 030 3770.



About PCI Pal:

PCI Pal is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.



Our mission at PCI Pal is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing our customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact centre.



We are integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.



The entirety of the product-base is available from our global cloud platform hosted in Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), with regional instances across EMEA, North America, and ANZ. PCI Pal products can be used by any size organisation globally, and we are proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.



For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/



