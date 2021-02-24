We are seeing phenomenal growth in demand for Repstor for Legal, and we’re delighted to welcome Coca Cola European Partners on board as a customer

BELFAST, February 24th, 2021 – Repstor, the Microsoft 365-based information and matter management specialist preferred by professional services firms globally, has announced that Coca-Cola European Partners has selected Repstor for Legal™ to help transform the way its in-house legal team accepts, manages and reports on corporate matters.



Repstor for Legal, which harnesses popular Microsoft 365 applications including Outlook, SharePoint and Teams, will help streamline the handling of legal matter, from initial business request to end reporting.



Standardizing on the Repstor solution will enable the 70-member in-house legal team to collaborate more consistently and effectively across multiple jurisdictions and enhance reporting. This will help the department deliver and demonstrate greater value to the business.



Repstor for Legal provides an intuitive document and matter management solution which capitalizes on users’ familiarity with Outlook, enabling them to more effectively manage, process and report on corporate legal matters.



“It’s fantastic to see another major global brand recognize the power and simplicity of managing legal matters using the tools people already use every day, which is Repstor for Legal’s great appeal,” comments Sheila Gormley, Repstor’s Executive VP for Legal Solutions.



"We are seeing phenomenal growth in demand for Repstor for Legal, and we're delighted to welcome Coca Cola European Partners on board as a customer."



Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, based on net sales.



About Repstor



Repstor is the Microsoft 365-based Information Management company. We specialize in optimizing Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams productivity and information control for law firms, accountancy practices and in-house legal teams.



We enable legal teams to coordinate and progress all matter management in a secure, ordered and traceable way from within Microsoft 365 and Teams. Harnessing the investment already made in these platforms, we offer substantial efficiency gains for professional services firms and legal operations.



Firms including Konexo, Adams & Adams, gunnercooke, Boels Zanders Advocaten, and legal teams within major brands such as IATA, Pizza Hut, Coca-Cola European Partners, National Grid and Network Rail, are among the many organizations globally that enthusiastically use our information management platform which is cloud-hosted, affordable and very easy to deploy.



