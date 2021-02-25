Markku Lönnberg will be joining Excel’s international team to focus on maximising opportunities and broadening Excel’s reach into Finland

Excel Networking, the number one cabling brand in the UK market according to BSRIA research, has appointed a new country manager for Finland, effective from 1st March 2021.



Markku Lönnberg will be joining Excel’s international team to focus on maximising opportunities and broadening Excel’s reach into Finland and the wider Nordic region to support the business’ growth.



With over 20 years of experience within the Finnish market, Markku’s knowledge of the industry and understanding of Excel’s growing product portfolio will be critical to his success with the business.



Markku will be working with Excel’s Regional Sales Manager for the region, Andrew Powell, who commented, “I am delighted to welcome Markku on board. He has a wealth of experience in the industry, and his knowledge and confidence will be pivotal in helping Excel to secure more market share in Finland.”



Andrew continued, “Markku will be working closely with our existing international team as the driving force behind enhancing our communication and activities throughout Finland to help promote the Excel System Offering to new contacts.”



Speaking of joining the Excel team, Markku commented, “I am very excited and glad about this opportunity. I’m looking forward meeting all my new colleagues and working together with both old and new customers and to be able to offer them Excel solutions.”



He concluded, “I’d like to thank Excel for providing me with this opportunity and I am confident we will make it a success. There will be lot of challenges in these difficult times, but I have a strong belief that we will be able to overcome these to maximise the market’s opportunities.”



