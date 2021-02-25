Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has provided advisory services to NTR in support of its acquisition of a 54MW portfolio of co-located solar and battery storage projects in Co. Wexford, Ireland.



Natural Power’s advisory team included solar and storage experts, electrical engineers, contract advisors, operations and safety experts from our Irish, UK and US offices and the services provided include a review of supply, construction and operating contracts; design review; safety advisory, grid connection consultancy and solar yield assessment and site optimisation services.



Seán Manley, Country Director for Natural Power Ireland, said: “We were delighted to be continuing our longstanding relationship with NTR as it expands its portfolio in Ireland. The continued growth, deployment and addition of solar PV and energy storage is essential to meeting the targets set in the Climate Action Plan, and this project is undoubtedly a welcome addition to the country’s network.”



The portfolio, acquired from renewable energy developer RES, comprises two battery storage projects adding 25 MW of storage capacity to the Irish grid network, along with 29 MW of solar PV. Two of the solar projects were awarded 16-year CFD tariffs in the inaugural Irish RESS-1 auction and the battery storage projects will apply to provide grid services through the Irish DS3 grid services scheme. The portfolio of projects will enter operations in 2022.



Natural Power’s global due diligence team provides services throughout all stages of the transaction cycle, from initial risk assessment and reporting in early transaction stages through to comprehensive reporting for credit-committee or data room presentation at final bid stage or financial close. Find out more here www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/service/due-diligence