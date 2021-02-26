Leading South East Solar PV, Battery Storage and EV Charger specialists, The Little Green Energy Company, creates Board to lead the county’s transition to green energy in response to its exponential growth over the last 12 months.



Celebrating its 10th Year in June of last year, the Company, headquartered in Marden has doubled in just a year. 2021 looks to continue on the same trajectory, with the company beginning the year by winning Tesla’s coveted “Installer of the Month” Award for the supply, design and installation of the Tesla Powerwall for its South East customers.



To support the continued interest and demand in renewables from businesses and homeowners, Founder Simon Dudson has appointed a Board to further accelerate and support TLGEC’s growth over the next decade. It comes at a time when renewable energy is at the forefront of innovation as the world continues to find solutions to the Planet’s climate crisis.



The restructure announced to its 18-strong team this week, sees existing members of the management team take Board of Director positions:



- Founder Simon Dudson steps into the role of CEO

- General Manager, James Deane is appointed Managing Director

- Project & Design Manager, Mick Harrington is appointed Sales Director



The Board are tasked with developing the team and service offering within the South East region and beyond this.



TLGEC’s support customers beyond simply installing renewable technology. Their inhouse team manage grant applications, such as the government’s OLEV schemes to make it more affordable and accessible for businesses and homeowners to switch to electric vehicles. As a result, the company differ from many renewable installation providers in the Region, seeing them partner with customers as a full renewable solutions provider to manage the design, necessary planning or grant applications, supply of technology, install and ongoing support and maintenance.



Speaking on the changes to its organisational structure, CEO, Simon Dudson says;

“In the last year alone TLGEC has doubled as a business. The demand we’re seeing in the Region and the overall growth in the renewables sector doesn’t show any sign of stopping. This restructure supports the development of an existing team who have successfully steered us through an unpredictable year.”



Managing Director, James Deane, comments;

“I’m really proud to celebrate the achievements and strides our team has taken over the last year. We’ve added six new roles to the company and continued to support clients in sharing our knowledge, the best products on the market and technical experience.



“The next phase of our growth is about education. There is so much being said with a lot of misinformation currently out there in the renewable space. As a company we strive to be known for our honest, relatable, no strings attached approach. It’s an exciting and pivotal time to be leading the conversation as a Kent company.”

TLGEC are the provider of renewable technology for homes and business to support in reducing dependence on the grid, saving money in energy bills and minimising their carbon footprint. Their solutions cover the design, planning, supply, install and maintenance of solar PV, battery storage and electrical vehicle charging points.



-ENDS-



The Little Green Energy Company

The Little Green Energy Company (TLGEC) are the leading Solar PV, Battery Storage, EV Charging Consultants, and Renewables specialists in the South East. For 10 years they have helped homeowners and commercial companies to reduce their carbon footprint and save millions in utility bills. Committed to making sense of solar, TLGEC offer a free survey to illustrate exactly how much energy could be generated and the potential cost savings. They are leading SunPower Installers, Tesla Certified Installers and Myenergi, Zappi EV Charger Installation Specialists.



For more information on The Little Green Energy Company, please visit: https://www.tlgec.co.uk/



Media Contact:

lauren@evokemedia.co.uk / 07804 906211